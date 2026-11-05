undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Melbourne AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple CNA & APRN/PA Roles
Melbourne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are several local roles where you can build a steady, in-person career close to home.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-time & Part-time
- Employer: Pioneer Therapy and Living
- Location: Melbourne, AR
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work 8-hour shifts with openings on all shifts in a long-term care setting. You’ll handle daily care like vitals, bathing, transfers, and helping residents get to meals and activities.
Perks called out in the posting:
- New benefit package with paid vacation starting day 1
- Refer-a-friend bonus
- Competitive wages, shift differentials, flexible schedule
- Chance to grow into Certified Med Tech courses
- 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan
Requires a CNA certificate in good standing or completion of a Nursing Assistant Training program.
Nurse Assistant Training – Free On-the-Job CNA Program
- Employer: Pioneer Therapy and Living
- Location: Melbourne, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (paid while in training, per posting)
Perfect if you want to work in healthcare but have no experience. Pioneer offers a FREE Nursing Assistant course, and you get paid while you train to become a CNA.
Perks called out in the posting:
- Training and class essentials paid for
- New benefit package with paid vacation starting day 1
- Competitive wages, shift differentials, flexible schedule
- 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan
You’ll attend classes and also provide basic daily care to residents as you work toward certification.
APRN/PA – Post-Acute & Long-Term Care Advanced Practitioner
- Employer: Appello Health and Wellness
- Location: Melbourne, AR (statewide PALTC facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Independent APRN or PA role managing medical care for patients in post-acute and long-term care facilities. You’ll handle exams, diagnoses, chronic disease management, meds, and work closely with facility leadership and staff.
Highlights from the posting:
- Self-directed practice as primary provider in the facility
- Focus on reducing hospitalizations and improving outcomes
- In-person work across PALTC facilities
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, PTO
Requirements:
- Degree: BS-PAS/MPAS/DMSc/MSN-NP/DNP
- 2+ years’ experience (long-term care strongly preferred)
- Board certification: AANP/ANCC/PA
- Arkansas APRN license (required)
- 1 year Post-Acute and Long-Term Care experience (required per posting)
If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.