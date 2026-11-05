🏥 Melbourne AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple CNA & APRN/PA Roles

Melbourne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are several local roles where you can build a steady, in-person career close to home.

Employer: Pioneer Therapy and Living

Pioneer Therapy and Living Location: Melbourne, AR

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work 8-hour shifts with openings on all shifts in a long-term care setting. You’ll handle daily care like vitals, bathing, transfers, and helping residents get to meals and activities.

Perks called out in the posting:

New benefit package with paid vacation starting day 1

Refer-a-friend bonus

Competitive wages, shift differentials, flexible schedule

Chance to grow into Certified Med Tech courses

401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan

Requires a CNA certificate in good standing or completion of a Nursing Assistant Training program.

Employer: Pioneer Therapy and Living

Pioneer Therapy and Living Location: Melbourne, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid while in training, per posting)

Perfect if you want to work in healthcare but have no experience. Pioneer offers a FREE Nursing Assistant course, and you get paid while you train to become a CNA.

Perks called out in the posting:

Training and class essentials paid for

New benefit package with paid vacation starting day 1

Competitive wages, shift differentials, flexible schedule

401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan

You’ll attend classes and also provide basic daily care to residents as you work toward certification.

Employer: Appello Health and Wellness

Appello Health and Wellness Location: Melbourne, AR (statewide PALTC facilities)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Independent APRN or PA role managing medical care for patients in post-acute and long-term care facilities. You’ll handle exams, diagnoses, chronic disease management, meds, and work closely with facility leadership and staff.

Highlights from the posting:

Self-directed practice as primary provider in the facility

Focus on reducing hospitalizations and improving outcomes

In-person work across PALTC facilities

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, PTO

Requirements:

Degree: BS-PAS/MPAS/DMSc/MSN-NP/DNP

2+ years’ experience (long-term care strongly preferred)

(long-term care strongly preferred) Board certification: AANP/ANCC/PA

AANP/ANCC/PA Arkansas APRN license (required)

(required) 1 year Post-Acute and Long-Term Care experience (required per posting)

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local roles like these tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.