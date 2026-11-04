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Meeker
🏥 Meeker, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel RT Roles
2 days ago
Meeker’s hospital is busy and leaning on travelers right now. If you’re a respiratory pro or a CNA who likes variety, this little mountain town has solid short-term gigs.
Travel Pediatric Respiratory Therapist - $1,865/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,865 per week
- Work in a rural facility covering peds RT, PFTs, cardiac rehab, and outpatient care. Comes with housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,949/week
- Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $1,949 per week
- General RRT nights role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision. Good fit if you like steady 8-hour shifts.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist Nights - $2,091/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,091 per week
- Treat a wide range of patients from preemies to elderly with chronic and acute lung issues. Offers $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist Nights - $2,191/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,191 per week
- RRT role with 2+ years’ experience preferred, working rotating 12s. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, retention and referral bonuses, and license/cert reimbursement.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist Nights - $2,458/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 42 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,458 per week
- Higher weekly pay for 42 hours and a busy acute-care setting. Requires RRT, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and 3 years’ experience, with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, CE, and wellness programs.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist Nights - $2,161/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 7-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,161 per week
- Night RRT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency, ideal if you like slightly shorter shifts. Includes day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, and travel reimbursement.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist Nights - $2,113/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,113 per week
- RRT contract with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel/per diem support. Good option if you prefer 8-hour shifts and strong recruiter support.
Certified Nurses Assistant – Acute
- Employer: Bluebird Staffing (Pioneers Medical Center)
- Location: Meeker, CO
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, day/variable shifts
- Work as a CNA in acute care with no on-call, steady hours, and a chance to build hospital experience in a small-town setting.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and reach out to the recruiter quickly—travel roles in small towns tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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