🏥 Meeker, CO Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Travel RT Roles

Meeker’s hospital is busy and leaning on travelers right now. If you’re a respiratory pro or a CNA who likes variety, this little mountain town has solid short-term gigs.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $1,865 per week

Work in a rural facility covering peds RT, PFTs, cardiac rehab, and outpatient care. Comes with housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $1,949 per week

General RRT nights role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, housing options, and full medical/dental/vision. Good fit if you like steady 8-hour shifts.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,091 per week

Treat a wide range of patients from preemies to elderly with chronic and acute lung issues. Offers $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if you’re called off.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $2,191 per week

RRT role with 2+ years’ experience preferred, working rotating 12s. Includes weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, retention and referral bonuses, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 42 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $2,458 per week

Higher weekly pay for 42 hours and a busy acute-care setting. Requires RRT, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and 3 years’ experience, with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, CE, and wellness programs.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 7-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,161 per week

Night RRT role with a Joint Commission–certified agency, ideal if you like slightly shorter shifts. Includes day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr rotating shifts

Pay: $2,113 per week

RRT contract with day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel/per diem support. Good option if you prefer 8-hour shifts and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing (Pioneers Medical Center)

Bluebird Staffing (Pioneers Medical Center) Location: Meeker, CO

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, day/variable shifts

Work as a CNA in acute care with no on-call, steady hours, and a chance to build hospital experience in a small-town setting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, check the full details, and reach out to the recruiter quickly—travel roles in small towns tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.