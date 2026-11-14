ACAAI over a computer rendering of different types of pollen grains in the trachea.

Early treatment with dupilumab (Dupixent) for eosinophilic esophagitis in young children was associated with reduced risk of developing asthma, an observational study showed.

Among children in a large commercial insurance database who started the biologic before age 6 years and had been off it for at least 1 year afterward, 8.1% went on to develop asthma in the subsequent 3.5 years compared with 16.0% who had eosinophilic esophagitis but never received dupilumab (P=0.0002).

"These findings raised the possibility that early biological therapy may modify the progression of the atopic march," said Kayla J. Steinberger, MD, PhD, of West Virginia University in Morgantown, who presented the results in a poster session at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) annual meeting.

Children with eosinophilic esophagitis are known to be at increased risk of developing asthma, with co-occurrence in childhood driven by the atopic march. Dupilumab, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin 4 and 13 (IL-4/IL-13) signaling, is approved to treat both asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis (the only biologic with an FDA greenlight for the latter indication).

"Atopic disease in young children is driven by T2 inflammation," Steinberger told MedPage Today. "These pathways affect multiple cell types in the tissue microenvironment. Biologics that modify pathways involving multiple immune cells and epithelium have the best potential to treat multiple atopic conditions affecting different organ systems, possibly decreasing incidence as the underlying inflammation is kept at bay."

However, the impact of biologic timing on multisystem comorbidity burden remains unclear, the researchers noted. Dupilumab's approval is down to age 1 year, whereas the drug is approved for asthma only after age 6 years.

As a first look to see if the early initiation in eosinophilic esophagitis would impact later atopy, Steinberger's group examined data from the U.S. Collaborative Network of the TriNetX clinical research platform, which includes electronic health records on some 140 million patients and insurance claims on 200 million.

The retrospective cohort of eosinophilic esophagitis patients compared 698 matched children who took dupilumab before age 6 years (average 3.2 years at initiation) and another 698 children who took the corticosteroid budesonide instead between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2026. Propensity score matching was performed for age, sex, race, and atopic dermatitis diagnosis.

The study excluded children with baseline asthma before age 7 years. Of the children, about 74% were male, 63% were white, and 46% had atopic dermatitis.

Steinberger cautioned that the study is only hypothesis-generating, as the retrospective observational design limits the ability to establish causality. "Propensity matching helps address measured confounders, but residual confounding, differences in disease severity, treatment indication, medication adherence, and healthcare utilization may still influence the observed association," she said.

"The next step would be to validate these findings in independent longitudinal pediatric populations with more detailed clinical characterization and longer follow-up," she added. "Ideally, a prospective study would compare children receiving early dupilumab with an appropriate comparator group, incorporating standardized asthma diagnostic criteria and longitudinal assessment of type 2 inflammatory biomarkers and pulmonary outcomes."

Ultimately, a randomized controlled trial would provide the strongest evidence as to whether early intervention targeting IL-4/IL-13 signaling can modify the natural history of type 2 inflammatory disease, rather than simply treating individual manifestations once they develop, Steinberger said. "Our findings provide preliminary clinical evidence supporting further investigation of that possibility."

It's possible that certain other biologics could have similar findings in young children as seen with dupilumab in the study, but specific pathways targeted likely matter, she suggested.

"For example, IL‑5 inhibitors (like mepolizumab [Nucala], reslizumab [Cinqair], benralizumab [Fasenra]) are generally not considered strong enough agents for modifying the atopic march, because IL‑5 blockade targets eosinophils, which matter a lot for asthma and some forms of chronic rhinosinusitis, but is IL-5 signaling too far downstream to affect the other pathways involved in type 2 inflammation?" she said.

There have been hints from other studies that early treatment might help prevent other conditions on the atopic march, like eczema, Steinberger added. However, some recent studies challenge this linear paradigm of progression and suggest some groups are at highest risk to target, she said.

In one longitudinal cohort study, children with eczema in early life had the highest rate of transition to multimorbidity, though the majority still did not progress to wheeze. However, children who developed eczema and wheeze in the first 3 years of life had an 18-fold increased risk of multimorbidity. How to identify these highest risk children and treat their immune dysregulation before they are burdened by these co-morbidities needs to be determined, Steinberger said.

Steinberger disclosed no relevant conflicts of interest.