AASLD over a computer rendering of a fatty liver.

Statin therapy delivered a statistical near miss at lowering risks of hepatic decompensation and liver cancer in patients with compensated cirrhosis, the phase III SACRED trial showed.

In an intention-to-treat analysis, 8.97% of patients who took simvastatin daily for up to 2 years developed ascites, hepatic encephalopathy, variceal hemorrhage, or hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) compared with 18.75% of those who received placebo (HR 0.41, 95% CI 0.16-1.05, P=0.064), a difference just short of significant.

Overall survival rates also didn't differ significantly between the statin and placebo groups (HR 2.31, 95% CI 0.24-22.19, P=0.469), reported David Kaplan, MD, of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases annual meeting in Denver.

However, "there is a suggestion that statins may actually reduce decompensation and liver cancer events, but further data will be needed," Kaplan told MedPage Today. What is clear is that statins are safe for patients with cirrhosis and shouldn't be withheld from those who have indications, he added.

"Our hope is that, with additional data from the Liver Cirrhosis Network's RESCU study of rosuvastatin, our data and their data together may be able to move the needle forward on statin initiation," Kaplan said.

Statins could provide anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic benefits while lowering hepatic portal vein pressure in cirrhosis. Observational studies have pointed to lower risks of decompensation and death, including research in veterans with hepatitis C-related compensated cirrhosis and a large study that was also presented at the Liver Meeting in patients with cirrhosis caused primarily by metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD). However, randomized trials have shown unfavorable results.

The SACRED trial was conducted at 11 VA medical centers and included patients with high-risk compensated cirrhosis caused by viral hepatitis, alcohol, and/or MASLD. High-risk factors included esophageal varices on endoscopy, portosystemic collaterals on imaging, a vibration-controlled transient elastography liver stiffness of at least 25 kPa, and platelets no greater than 70,000/mm3.

Participants couldn't have a standard indication for statins or statin exposure in the prior 6 months. That exclusion narrowed the study's size and power, Kaplan noted, given the "extremely high fraction" of those in the potentially eligible population who were either on statins or had well-established indications.

Median age was 60 years in the statin group and 64 years in the placebo group. Nearly all patients (93%) were men, and 73.9% were white. Cirrhosis etiology in the statin and placebo groups included alcohol (57.7% and 64.1%, respectively), hepatitis C (39.7% and 37.5%), and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (29.5% and 18.8%). The median Model for End-Stage Liver Disease score in both groups was 14. About one-third of both groups were on a non-specific beta blocker (NSBB).

Roughly 40% of the study population had previously cured hepatitis C, Kaplan said, which may have lowered the study's overall event rate and made it more challenging to show a treatment difference.

Of note, HCC occurred in 2.56% of statin patients and 7.81% of placebo patients. HCC events showed the numerically largest difference between the statin and placebo groups, Kaplan noted. Ongoing chemoprevention studies could shed light on how statins might specifically impact liver cancer risk, he added.

The two groups' restricted mean survival times (RMST) showed an advantage with statin therapy. The statin group had an RMST of 702 days compared with the placebo group's 651 days -- a significant 51-day difference (P=0.043). Despite the significance, Kaplan cautioned, "I think one has to be somewhat conservative with the interpretation."

There was also a suggestion of benefit for the primary endpoint when a baseline NSBB was paired with a statin (HR 0.14, 95% CI 0.02-1.19, P=0.071).

Adverse event rates were similar in the statin and placebo groups, at 94.9% and 93.8%, respectively. Serious adverse events occurred more frequently in the placebo group (45.3%) than the statin group (35.9%), as did liver-related events (6.3% vs 5.1%). Possible treatment-related serious adverse events occurred in 1.6% of the placebo group and 2.6% of the statin group.

Study limitations included the small sample size and the low rates of endpoint events.

Kaplan had no relevant disclosures.