A computer rendering of disintegrating microtubules.

People with early-onset Alzheimer's disease had faster and more severe accumulation of tau than those whose Alzheimer's symptoms started after age 65, imaging data showed.

Compared with older Alzheimer's patients, tau burden was higher in younger patients and spread more rapidly across a wider area of the brain, reported Konstantinos Chiotis, MD, PhD, of the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and co-authors.

Early-onset Alzheimer's patients also had stronger correlations between tau buildup, amyloid-beta accumulation, and broader cognitive decline, Chiotis and colleagues wrote in Science Translational Medicine.

"Younger patients had substantially more tau even after accounting for differences in clinical severity," Chiotis said in a statement. "Their tau also accumulated faster over time. Delayed diagnosis alone does not explain this pattern."

The study compared baseline and longitudinal tau in 390 early-onset Alzheimer's patients with a mean age of 59, and 211 late-onset patients with a mean age of 78. It is the largest to compare tau in both early- and late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

"The results confirm that early-onset Alzheimer's disease seems to advance faster both biologically and clinically," Nicolai Franzmeier, PhD, of Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, who wasn't involved with the study, told MedPage Today. This considerably strengthens previous evidence that linked younger age at symptom onset to more extensive tau pathology, Franzmeier noted.

Early-onset disease accounts for approximately 5% of all Alzheimer's cases, though some studies suggest young-onset forms of Alzheimer's and other dementias may be more common than once thought.

"Patients with early-onset Alzheimer's are more likely than older patients to present with symptoms unrelated to memory, at least initially," co-author Renaud La Joie, PhD, of the University of California San Francisco, said in a statement. "They might have difficulty interpreting what they are seeing despite a normal eye exam. They might struggle with judging distances and may have trouble reading," he added.

"Some patients may experience a decline in language abilities in which they have difficulty retrieving words and following long sentences, although speech remains fluent," La Joie pointed out. "Others may struggle with executive functioning, such as attention, problem-solving, planning, and adapting to changing situations."

It's not clear why early-onset Alzheimer's disease develops, the researchers noted. To compare early- and late-onset Alzheimer's patients, Chiotis and colleagues studied adults with confirmed amyloid pathology, mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease, and tau PET measured with 18F-flortaucipir. A subset of participants had follow-up imaging over 2 to 3 years.

Early-onset patients were from the Longitudinal Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease Study (LEADS) cohort. Late-onset patients were from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) repository.

The early-onset group had a higher proportion of women compared with the late-onset group (55% vs 42%) and more participants diagnosed with dementia at baseline (72% vs 36%). Nearly one in five early-onset patients had a non-amnestic presentation, while 99.25% of late-onset patients had memory problems.

At baseline, the early-onset group had higher amyloid PET binding and more severe impairment across global cognitive measures, including Mini-Mental State Examination and Clinical Dementia Rating Sum of Boxes scores. Over time, early-onset patients accumulated tau tangles faster in every region of interest.

"Although early-onset Alzheimer's disease participants also showed higher amyloid-beta PET burden, the differences in amyloid-beta were substantially smaller than those observed in tau PET burden, consistent with neuropathological studies showing greater differences in tau than in amyloid-beta burden between early-onset Alzheimer's disease and late-onset Alzheimer's disease," Chiotis and co-authors noted.

Co-pathologies were not directly assessed in the study, and their contribution to differences between early- and late-onset Alzheimer's disease remains uncertain, the researchers acknowledged.

Young-onset dementia patients can have diagnostic delays which may affect employment, financial security, and family needs, and postpone support and care.

"We need greater awareness of Alzheimer's in younger adults and better access to specialist assessment, including tau PET when clinically appropriate," Chiotis said. "These scans show how much tau pathology is present and where it is located, helping us understand unusual symptoms and how far the disease has progressed biologically."

This work was supported by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer's Association.

Chiotis reported no conflicts of interest. La Joie served as a paid consultant to GE Healthcare. Co-authors had relationships with various companies, nonprofit groups, and institutions.