Physician Groups Give Mixed Reviews on Medicare Fee Schedule Final Rule

A photo of a male physician taking the blood pressure of his senior male patient.

Physician groups had mixed opinions on the final Medicare Physician Fee Schedule rule for 2027, which included slightly increased pay cuts for doctors who treat Medicare beneficiaries, compared to a proposed rule released in July.

The rule issued Wednesday by CMS includes a 2.31% decrease in the conversion factor -- the multiplier used to determine payment for each service or procedure performed -- for physicians who don't participate in an advanced payment model (APM). There is also a smaller decrease of 1.83% for physicians participating in APMs. The decreases in the proposed rule issued in July were 1.68% and 1.19%, respectively, for the two groups.

"Medicare should reward clinicians for keeping people healthy," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a press release. "We are putting prevention and primary care at the center of Medicare, closing payment loopholes, and cracking down on waste. This rule directs resources toward coordinated care that puts patients first. We are changing what Medicare pays for to change what our health system delivers."

Not surprisingly, physician groups were unhappy with the pay cut.

"The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is deeply concerned with year-over-year cuts to physician payments and is committed to working with Congress to avert this cut before it goes into effect for 2027," the organization said in a statement. "The AAN will continue to work with legislators in support of payment reform efforts to promote a sustainable payment system, such as ensuring physicians receive an inflationary adjustment tied to the Medicare Economic Index."

"The continued erosion of Medicare physician payments, combined with policies that fail to recognize the complexity of care provided by rheumatologists, threatens the stability of physician practices and patients' access to essential care," William Harvey, MD, MSc, president of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR), said in a statement. "The ACR urges Congress and CMS to pursue meaningful, long-term payment reforms that account for the real cost of practicing medicine and protect access to specialty care, particularly for patients in rural and underserved communities."

Physician organizations also panned CMS's decision to implement the proposed "modifier-25" rule, which says that if two or more services are performed on the same day, the most expensive service (either surgical or evaluation and management [E/M] visits) would be paid at 100%, and all other surgical procedure(s) or E/M visit(s) would be paid at a 20% discount.

"Congress must intervene to prevent further harm by immediately fixing cuts to the conversion factor, along with changes to modifier 25," Anders Gilberg, senior vice president for government affairs at the Medical Group Management Association, said in a statement.

However, other clinicians -- such as those who work in accountable care organizations (ACOs) -- were pleased with several of the changes. In a statement from Accountable for Health, which represents ACOs, CEO Mara McDermott said her group "welcomes CMS's continued efforts to move Medicare away from a broken fee-for-service system that rewards volume and toward one that holds providers accountable for quality and spending."

The fee schedule "takes several meaningful steps in that direction. It establishes a 32% payment increase for qualifying visits by clinicians in the Medicare Shared Savings Program and LEAD Model [two Medicare ACO models], increases from 50% to 75% the credit ACOs receive for savings achieved in prior years, and allows eligible ACOs to reduce or eliminate Medicare Part B cost-sharing for beneficiaries," McDermott noted.

The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) praised the rule's expansion of the Primary Care Exception, which allows qualifying residents to provide more complex office and outpatient care without a teaching physician in the room. "This change will give residents additional experience caring for complex Medicare patients as they prepare for independent practice," the AAFP said in a statement.

The academy also applauded the rule's expansion of payment for more comprehensive primary care services, including shared medical appointments, maternity care, tobacco cessation, and advance care planning.

The Primary Care Collaborative echoed those comments, noting that the rule also included reimbursement for health coaching and more resources to integrate behavioral healthcare. "These changes -- especially when paired with an effort to more accurately price primary care -- are important steps toward a more effective system focused on better health," President and CEO Ann Greiner said in a statement.

ATA Action, the lobbying affiliate of the American Telemedicine Association, praised CMS for delaying by 2 years a rule requiring that only clinical staff directly employed by the billing practice may furnish remote physiologic or therapeutic monitoring services. "CMS listened," said Kyle Zebley, CEO of the ATA and executive director of ATA Action, in a statement. "By delaying this requirement, the agency has given patients, practices, and health systems time to keep remote monitoring programs running while we work toward a lasting solution."

Even with all the applause, the reimbursement cuts remained top of mind for many groups.

"These cuts are not happening in isolation," Jerry Penso, MD, president and CEO of the American Medical Group Association, said in a statement. "Our members are absorbing reductions to physician and clinician reimbursement and outpatient drug reimbursement at the same time they face a trillion dollars in pending Medicaid cuts. Each one makes it harder to sustain the staff, technology, and care models patients depend on. Congress must enact lasting reforms now, before access to care suffers."

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the payment discount for the second same-day procedure paid under the modifier-25 rule will be 20%.