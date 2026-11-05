DUOTAP Trial: Postdilation Sets Up TAVR for Success

TCT over a computer rendering of the deployment of a balloon stent.

Routine postdilation conferred several upsides in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) with a balloon-expandable platform, according to emerging trial evidence.

In the DUOTAP trial, routine postdilation largely corrected any Sapien device asymmetry, with transcatheter heart valve (THV) asymmetry index on fluoroscopy reduced by 70% compared to TAVR without postdilation, in the optimization of THV geometry, according to Maximilian Autherith, MD, of the Medical University of Vienna.

This was associated with downstream benefits, such as a 67% reduction in more-than-mild paravalvular leak (PVL) on pre-discharge echocardiography after TAVR, and a 63% reduction in hypo-attenuated leaflet thickening (HALT) per cardiac CT at 3 months, he reported at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics annual conference hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, with study results simultaneously published in JAMA Cardiology.

"However, what we don't know to date is if this also translates into longer valve durability and ultimately better clinical long-term outcomes. This remains to be investigated," Autherith cautioned during a press conference.

Even so, the "really impressive" lowering of HALT in particular was highlighted by Adnan Chhatriwalla, MD, of Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. Considering the lower PVL as well, "these data suggest that we should routinely do [postdilation]," Chhatriwalla commented during the press conference.

In TAVR, postdilation is the controversial step of reinflating the balloon a second time inside the newly deployed THV, giving it a so-called "double tap" that in theory covers the operator's bases for optimizing THV geometry in the absence of a good way to gauge device expansion. If left alone, asymmetric device expansion may be associated with higher residual gradients, PVL, and impaired THV performance.

Safety is a major concern with postdilation, however, especially when it comes to possible annulus rupture, valve migration, and conduction system disruption.

"So you don't want to take it for no reason," said Susheel Kodali, MD, of NYU Langone Health in New York City, another panelist at TCT.

Kodali said that echocardiographic and fluoroscopic characteristics will be key to defining who gets TAVR with postdilation. He also cited predilation and longer balloon inflation as other strategies for optimizing THV valve expansion -- which is really the ultimate goal for the patient.

"It's valve expansion to the maximum that's needed for that patient, and that's where AI [artificial intelligence], echo, fluoro, all of these things are going to help us understand who to do [postdilation] in," Kodali commented. Currently, "we just inflate, deflate, and don't assess how is the valve expanded. I think we need to be better at that."

Reassuringly, DUOTAP reported a favorable safety trend for routine postdilation, albeit without reaching a statistical difference. Procedural or early clinical adverse events at 30 days reached 24.3% with postdilation versus 31.1% with controls. A new conduction system disorder requiring pacemaker implantation was logged in 20.3% and 21.6% of patients, respectively.

"Certainly yes, there may be some consequences to universally doing a double tap. But having said that, we very clearly often will see asymmetric expansion," said Sammy Elmariah, MD, of UCSF Health in San Francisco. "Some individuals don't pursue it and don't postdilate. And so at least this gives us more motivation to at least, in a selective fashion, to start postdilating those valves and to really aim for symmetric expansion of the valve."

The single-blind, single-center trial enrolled people with severe aortic stenosis undergoing transfemoral TAVR with a Sapien balloon-expandable platform. Participants had to have no high-risk features on CT, no bicuspid aortic valves, and no valve-in-valve procedures, among other exclusion criteria.

Investigators randomized 148 TAVR patients 1:1 to postdilation or no postdilation.

Autherith noted that this was a typical TAVR cohort with a median age of 81 years, 47% women, and a EuroScore-II of 2.3%. The THV sizes chosen were a mix of 23 mm (29.0%), 26 mm (48.7%), and 29 mm (22.3%). A Sapien device with Resilia tissue was given to 42.6% of the group.

Fluoroscopic analysis indicated that postdilation corrects THV asymmetry by inducing valve height reduction on the outer curve of the device.

Postdilation consistently corrected asymmetry across prespecified subgroups including those by sex, THV size, and aortic valve calcification. Only on a post hoc exploratory analysis did a signal emerge that possibly people who got predilation did not have the same benefit of postdilation, according to Autherith.

"Regarding the subgroup analysis, these were only 11 patients receiving predilation, so confidence intervals were quite wide. I think it's difficult to interpret, but of course this is also an important consideration," he said during the press conference.

Other findings include postdilation being tied to increased Doppler velocity index and reduced residual trans-prosthetic gradients on echocardiography. Cardiac CTs also linked the intervention to valves with larger inflow and midframe areas, plus an increase in outflow area, at 3 months.

Autherith disclosed no relevant conflicts.

Chhatriwalla reported consulting/speaker relationships with Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, and Abiomed; and a research contract with Boston Scientific.

Elmariah disclosed grants and/or personal fees from Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, and Abbott.

Kodali declared relationships with Dura Biotech, Thubrikar Aortic Valve, Micro Interventional Devices, Supira, Admedus, TriFlo, Adona, Tioga, Philips, TRiCares, Edwards Lifesciences, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and JenaValve.