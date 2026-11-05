Patients Want 'Deep Plane' Facelifts. Are They Actually Better?

A photo of plastic surgeons performing a facelift.

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As elective plastic surgery procedures, including facelifts, become more popular among everyday Americans, plastic surgeons say more people come in requesting "deep plane" facelifts.

Aviva Preminger, MD, a spokesperson for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, has experienced this in her own practice in New York City. Whereas historically patients would come in asking for a facelift, now they ask for deep plane facelifts specifically.

"I think that the deep plane facelift is really having a moment right now, especially because of social media," Preminger told MedPage Today.

Indeed, there's been ample speculation online -- including from plastic surgeons -- about Kris Jenner, guessing that she's had a deep plane facelift.

While there's more awareness about deep plane facelifts, there's also some simmering misinformation, Preminger cautioned, noting that "social media can sometimes create the impression that one technique is universally superior for everyone," which isn't the case.

Deep plane facelifts aren't new; the procedure was first described by plastic surgeon Sam Hamra, MD, in 1990. Unlike traditional superficial facelifts, deep plane facelifts go below the superficial musculoaponeurotic system, which is the fibromuscular layer that supports the facial soft tissues.

"By releasing certain retaining ligaments, the surgeon can actually mobilize and reposition the deeper tissues of the cheeks, jawline, and the lower face, with the goal being to restore a more youthful facial contour without placing too much tension on the skin," Preminger said. Essentially, the intent of this procedure is "to address the deeper structural layers of the face rather than simply tightening the skin," she added.

Both traditional and deep plane facelifts involve incisions by the ears and at the hairline, but the exact position depends on skin laxity.

Lyle Leipziger, MD, chief of plastic surgery at Northwell Health's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, told MedPage Today that deep plane facelifts are most appropriate for the mid-face, but there are a lot of considerations, like skin texture and tone, how a patient looked when they were younger, and how their face has sagged with age.

Because deep plane facelifts involve both tightening and repositioning, the results should be long-lasting. But Leipziger emphasized that one technique isn't superior to the other; it's a matter of choosing the appropriate strategy for a patient's facial structure and aesthetic goals.

Both traditional and deep plane facelifts should have longevity, he noted, but a consultation with an experienced surgeon is vital. That way, the surgeon can have an open conversation with the patient setting realistic expectations.

"You shouldn't choose a facelift based on the name of the technique alone," Leipziger said. "The technique really should be tailored to the face and not the other way around."

Depending on a patient's goals, Preminger said that it's not uncommon for surgeons to combine facelifts with other facial procedures. It used to be the case that patients were told to expect their facelift to last about 10 years, she added, but plastic surgery has improved greatly. Patients' genetics, sun exposure, and weight loss all impact the longevity of results, but patients now have access to non-surgical maintenance, like laser resurfacing, botulinum toxin (Botox), and filler, which add to the procedure's longevity.

Preminger said that facelifts aren't particularly painful, but innovation in the plastic surgery space still makes for better experiences. She noted that tranexamic acid can help reduce bruising, hemostatic nets can help reduce swelling and avoid the use of drains, and suzetrigine (Journavx) is a non-narcotic working well for post-op pain control.

More than anything, this trend reflects a broader cultural shift where plastic surgery is no longer thought of as a luxury only for the rich and famous but as an option for anyone willing to pay for it, surgeons said.