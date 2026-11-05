Are We Overlooking Chronic Neuropathic Pain After ICU Survival?

A computer rendering of peripheral nerve stimulation.

Modern critical care has transformed survival after sepsis, respiratory failure, multi-organ dysfunction, and other life-threatening conditions. Yet, surviving an intensive care unit (ICU) admission does not necessarily mean returning to normal life.

For many patients, discharge marks the beginning of another difficult journey involving weakness, impaired mobility, sleep disturbances, cognitive difficulties, psychological distress, and persistent pain.

While post-intensive care syndrome (PICS) has received increasing attention, one potentially disabling complication deserves greater recognition: chronic neuropathic pain following critical illness.

In our recently published narrative review, "Neuromodulation for Refractory Neuropathic Pain Following Critical Illness: A Narrative Review and Phenotype-Based Clinical Framework," we examined the neurological consequences of critical illness and explored whether established neuromodulation technologies might eventually provide additional treatment options for carefully selected patients.

Our central message is straightforward: We need to identify neuropathic pain earlier, understand its underlying mechanisms, and investigate treatment strategies beyond conventional pharmacotherapy when symptoms remain disabling.

The Hidden Burden of Pain After Critical Illness

Persistent pain is an important but frequently underappreciated challenge among ICU survivors.

A systematic review reported persistent pain frequencies ranging from 28% to 77%, reflecting substantial differences in patient populations, definitions, and follow-up periods. A more recent 2026 meta-analysis estimated chronic pain incidence at approximately 47% at 3 months, 29% at 6 months, and 31% at 12 months.

These findings highlight the magnitude of the problem, but an important distinction must be made: Not all chronic pain following critical illness is neuropathic.

Patients may experience musculoskeletal pain from prolonged immobilization, muscle injury, surgical procedures, or deconditioning. Others develop peripheral nerve injuries, critical illness polyneuropathy, or potentially small-fiber pathology.

In a prospective multicenter cohort of 814 patients, nearly 48% reported significant persistent pain 3 months after ICU admission. Among those experiencing pain, approximately 9% screened positive for neuropathic pain symptoms.

These observations suggest that neuropathic pain represents a clinically meaningful subgroup requiring more specific evaluation, rather than a diagnosis that should be assigned to every patient with post-ICU pain.

Why Traditional Treatment May Not Be Enough

Critical illness polyneuropathy can involve diffuse axonal injury affecting motor and sensory nerves. Patients may experience weakness, sensory loss, burning discomfort, or other neuropathic symptoms.

However, critical illness myopathy primarily affects muscle, and weakness alone should never be interpreted as evidence of neuropathic pain. This distinction is important because treatment should be directed toward the actual source of disability.

Rehabilitation, physical therapy, psychological support, sleep optimization, and individualized medication management remain essential components of recovery.

Gabapentinoids, certain antidepressants, and topical treatments may be appropriate for selected neuropathic pain presentations. Yet, these medications can be difficult to tolerate in patients recovering from critical illness, particularly when renal dysfunction, cognitive impairment, dizziness, sedation, or respiratory vulnerability are present.

Escalating medication treatment is not always the best solution.

For patients whose persistent neuropathic pain prevents meaningful participation in rehabilitation despite appropriate conventional care, we should be asking whether additional targeted therapies deserve investigation.

Could Neuromodulation Help Selected ICU Survivors?

Neuromodulation has become an established treatment strategy for several refractory neuropathic pain conditions. Peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS), dorsal root ganglion stimulation (DRGS), and spinal cord stimulation (SCS) act at different anatomical targets and have distinct evidence bases.

Our review proposes a phenotype-based framework for studying these approaches after critical illness.

PNS may be particularly relevant to focal neuropathic pain caused by positioning-related nerve injury, compression neuropathy, or other localized peripheral nerve damage. When symptoms correspond to an identifiable nerve distribution, targeted stimulation may offer a plausible research strategy.

DRGS may be relevant to selected regional neuropathic pain presentations, particularly when patients meet established diagnostic criteria for conditions such as complex regional pain syndrome or causalgia.

SCS may warrant investigation in selected patients with bilateral or multisegmental peripheral neuropathic pain, provided that the neurological diagnosis and treatment target are clearly established.

Existing clinical trials provide reasons for scientific interest.

For example, the ACCURATE trial demonstrated higher 3-month treatment success with DRGS than conventional SCS among patients with lower-extremity complex regional pain syndrome or causalgia. Similarly, the SENZA-PDN trial demonstrated substantial pain relief with 10-kHz SCS in patients with refractory painful diabetic neuropathy.

However, these findings cannot simply be transferred to patients recovering from critical illness. There is currently insufficient direct clinical evidence to establish the efficacy of PNS, DRGS, or SCS specifically for post-critical-illness neuropathic pain.

That limitation is essential. Our proposed framework is intended to guide clinical investigation, not justify routine device implantation for an unvalidated indication.

We Need a Better Bridge Between the ICU and Pain Medicine

One of the most important opportunities may lie not in new technology, but in improving coordination across specialties.

Patients frequently transition from intensive care to rehabilitation facilities, primary care, and outpatient specialty services. During these transitions, neurological symptoms and pain characteristics may not receive consistent follow-up.

A more coordinated pathway could begin with documenting neurological deficits, pain patterns, and relevant procedural or positioning exposures before ICU discharge. Subsequent assessments should distinguish persistent weakness from neuropathic pain, evaluate functional limitations, and identify patients requiring neurological investigation.

For patients with ongoing disabling symptoms, collaboration among critical care physicians, neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, primary care clinicians, and pain medicine specialists may improve diagnostic clarity and treatment planning.

Early referral to pain medicine does not mean early implantation.

Medical stabilization, adequate diagnostic evaluation, rehabilitation, psychological support, and procedural safety assessment must remain priorities.

Measuring Success Beyond Pain Scores

If neuromodulation is eventually studied in this population, traditional pain intensity measurements alone will not be sufficient.

The outcomes that matter to ICU survivors often extend beyond numerical pain scores.

Can the patient walk farther? Participate more effectively in physical therapy? Sleep better? Reduce medication-related adverse effects? Resume meaningful daily activities?

These functional outcomes should be central to future investigations.

Prospective studies must also distinguish improvements in pain from neurological recovery. Reducing neuropathic pain does not necessarily reverse axonal injury, restore muscle strength, or accelerate nerve regeneration.

Long-term safety is equally important. Patients recovering from critical illness may have residual organ dysfunction, anticoagulation requirements, nutritional deficiencies, impaired wound healing, or other factors that influence procedural risk. A treatment that reduces pain but introduces disproportionate complications or care burdens may offer limited overall benefit.

The next step should not be widespread adoption of neuromodulation for post-ICU neuropathy. It should be carefully designed clinical research. As critical care continues to improve survival, our definition of successful treatment must evolve. Survival should be the beginning of recovery, not the endpoint of care.