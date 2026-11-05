GLP-1s' Effects on Cancer Risk May Be Influenced by Diabetes Severity

A photo of Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic, and Victoza injection pens.

Diabetic patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists had a lower cancer risk versus insulin and sulfonylureas but not other diabetes medications, although the benefits varied by diabetes severity, a large cohort analysis with multiple comparators showed.

Three years after starting treatment for type 2 diabetes, propensity-matched cohort analyses showed that patients treated with GLP-1 agonists had a 2.01% estimated risk of obesity-related cancers (ORCs) as compared with 3.26% for insulin users and 2.85% versus 3.98% for sulfonylurea users. At 5 years, risk differences still favored GLP-1 drugs over insulin and sulfonylureas in almost all diabetes-severity categories.

ORC risk with GLP-1 agonists did not differ significantly as compared with patients who started treatment with metformin, a sodium-glucose transport 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, or a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitor. Patients with moderate- and high-severity diabetes fared better with SGLT2 inhibitor treatment during the first 3 years.

The results suggest that a patient's baseline diabetes profile may influence the effects of treatment on cancer risk, reported Jesús Gibran Hernández-Pérez, PhD, of UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues in JAMA Network Open.

"For me, the main message is that when we talk about GLP-1 receptor agonists and cancer risk, we need to ask, 'compared with which medication, and in which patients,"' Hernández-Pérez told MedPage Today. "We observed lower obesity-related cancer incidence compared with insulin and sulfonylureas, particularly among adults with lower diabetes severity. However, we did not find consistent differences compared with metformin, DPP-4 inhibitors, or SGLT2 inhibitors."

"These findings are broadly reassuring, but they do not establish that GLP-1 receptor agonists prevent cancer or that insulin or sulfonylureas cause cancer," he added. "These medications are often prescribed at different stages of diabetes and for different clinical reasons. That is really the point that we wanted to bring attention to, that some of the differences we observe may come from the patients' underlying health and treatment history, even after adjustment."

A patient's baseline profile matters when interpreting the data, and treatment decisions should still be guided by established metabolic, cardiovascular, and kidney benefits and individual patient needs.

"I would not recommend changing an otherwise appropriate treatment solely to reduce cancer risk based on our findings," said Hernández-Pérez.

Background and Design

The study adds context to data regarding cancer risk in patients with obesity and/or diabetes and use of GLP-1 receptor agonists. Both obesity and diabetes are associated with increased cancer risk. One recent study showed that GLP-1 agonist use was associated with a reduced risk for 12 of 13 ORCs included in the analysis. Another recent study showed a reduced risk of ORCs and mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity treated with GLP-1 drugs. Yet another study, limited to patients with type 2 diabetes, showed a reduced risk for 10 of 13 ORCs.

Hernández-Pérez and colleagues continued the line of research by conducting five separate active-comparator studies examining cancer risk in patients with type 2 diabetes treated with one of five types of diabetes medications compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists and stratified by baseline diabetes severity. Using PCORnet electronic health record data, they identified 359,595 adults with type 2 diabetes treated at a single center from January 2010 through July 2025.

Each study was re-emulated by type 2 diabetes severity, as determined by diabetes-associated complications documented prior to starting one of the drugs, including macrovascular disease and various stages of diabetic kidney disease and other cardiometabolic comorbidities. The design was intended to identify "contexts in which associations were most apparent, rather than proving treatment superiority for cancer outcomes." Outcomes were assessed after 3 and 5 years of follow-up.

Key Results

For the 3-year follow-up versus insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonist use was associated with lower cancer risk across all of the disease-severity categories. Comparisons reached statistical significance only in the overall analysis (HR 0.62, 95% CI 0.49-0.77) and in the low-severity patients (HR 0.61, 95% CI 0.47-0.78). The same pattern emerged after 5 years of follow-up, with all hazards favoring GLP-1 agonists, achieving statistical significance in the overall and low-severity analyses.

Analyses for GLP-1 drugs versus sulfonylureas achieved statistical significance at 3 years in the overall analysis (HR 0.67, 95% CI 0.54-0.84) and low disease-severity group (HR 0.62, 95% CI 0.49-0.79). In patients with the most severe diabetes, treatment with a GLP-1 receptor agonist was associated with a higher estimated cancer risk, though the difference was not statistically significant (HR 1.49, 95% CI 0.74-2.99). The significant advantage for GLP-1 agonist users persisted at 5 years for overall risk of ORCs and risk in patients with low-severity diabetes. The risk difference favored GLP-1 drugs for moderately severe diabetes but did not achieve statistical significance and trended in favor of sulfonylureas for patients with the most severe diabetes.

In the 3-year comparison with metformin, patients treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists had lower hazards in the overall comparison and in patients with low- and moderate-severity diabetes (HR 0.82 to HR 0.73), but none of the differences reached statistical significance. The cancer hazard trended slightly higher with GLP-1 agonists in the high-severity comparison (HR 1.06, 95% CI 0.58-1.96). The 5-year results showed lower hazards with GLP-1 drugs overall and in all disease-severity categories, but none of the differences achieved statistical significance (HR 0.91 to HR 0.85).

The 3-year comparison for GLP-1 receptor agonist and SGLT2 inhibitor use trended in favor of the former in the overall analysis and for patients with low-severity diabetes (HR 0.81, 95% CI 0.52-1.25 and HR 0.77, 95% C 0.47-1.25), but favored SGLT2 inhibitor use for the moderate- and high-severity groups (HR 1.53, 95% CI 0.42-5.58 and HR 2.07, 95% CI 0.69-6.25). The 5-year results were similar except the GLP-1 drug advantages in the overall and low-severity comparisons were smaller and the HRs favoring SGLT2 inhibitor use were slightly larger in patients with moderate- and high-severity diabetes.

The 3-year comparison with DPP4 inhibitors showed non-significant trends favoring GLP-1 receptor agonist use overall (HR 0.84, 95% CI 0.65-1.09) and in patients with low-severity diabetes (HR 0.80, 95% CI 0.59-1.07). In general, differences moved closer to 1.00 in the 5-year comparisons.

The results add to the existing evidence base, but numerous questions remain open, said Hernández-Pérez. As examples, he cited effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists on specific cancer types, impact of sustained versus intermittent or inconsistent treatment, and head-to-head comparisons of GLP-1 agonists with respect to their effects on cancer risk.

The study was supported by NIH and several non-profit organizations.

Hernández-Pérez reported no relevant financial disclosures.

A co-author disclosed relationships with AbbVie, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Kailera, Haleon, Eli Lilly, Metsera/Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Regeneron, Rivus, Rhythm, Viking, and Wave Life Sciences.