Blepharoplasty Boom: Don't Overdo It, Surgeons Warn

A photo of surgeons performing blepharoplasty.

Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to have a drastic change to her look -- specifically her eyes.

While Lawrence has not confirmed having a blepharoplasty, plastic surgeons strongly suspect she underwent the procedure.

Blepharoplasty, which generally involves removing excess skin from the eyelids, seems to be having a moment. The most recent data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) puts it at the most popular facial procedure, with nearly 119,000 performed in 2025 -- a 19% jump from the year prior.

However, use of the procedure among public figures is not often met with positive reactions.

Just last month, Susan Dell, the wife of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, made headlines with her wide open eyes (and other apparent tweaks) during an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump. In recent years, Mandy Moore and Selena Gomez both garnered substantial attention for eye changes that made them no longer look like themselves. And more than a decade ago, Renee Zellweger attracted a swarm of scrutiny for getting rid of her characteristic hooded eyes.

There's even speculation that Taylor Swift had a blepharoplasty -- though if she did, it was apparently more conservative.

"It's a simple procedure that, if not done well, can really change the nature of someone's face," Danielle Eytan, MD, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told MedPage Today.

A blepharoplasty should be done conservatively, Eytan explained, noting that there are different ways to do one. Results can be more dramatic if more fat is removed, she said: "If that's done too aggressively, it can really change the character of the eyes."

Many of the celebrities who've surprised the public with their new looks started with "hooded" eyes, where skin folds over the eyelid and covers its natural crease. It's a recognizable feature, but "as a culture, we have been pushed to appreciate a more exposed, broader, wider upper lid," said Fawn Hogan, MD, a plastic surgeon in San Antonio, Texas, who is a spokesperson for ASPS.

"It's almost like we're tacking a little bit of a negative connotation onto this very natural, very attractive eye," Hogan told MedPage Today. "I think that might have something to do with it."

Despite the sometimes questionable results for celebrities, blepharoplasty's rise in popularity may have something to do with the fact that it's the lowest entry point into facial surgery, Eytan said. It's simple and fast, and mostly done in the office with patients awake, she noted. It also has an easy recovery.

There are many different types of blepharoplasty, including an upper lift and a lower lift. An upper lift can involve removing only skin, removing skin and muscle, or also removing fat, Eytan explained, adding that there are variations within all of those procedures. A lower blepharoplasty can take care of bags under the eyes, and there are different approaches to that as well.

There's also canthoplasty, which alters the outer corner of the eyelid, Eytan said. While that can sometimes be done in a standard blepharoplasty, it's also been used in more extreme procedures.

Social media calls these "hunter eye" or "predator eye" procedures, and they've often been discussed in the context of "looksmaxxing" among men, though it's not common for men to ask for this procedure, Eytan said.

Hogan noted that men are the only group for whom eye procedures are trending down, according to ASPS data, with a small 1% decline year-over-year to 14,327 blepharoplasties in 2025.

This could in part be due to headlines around celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Simon Cowell, who have taken heat for changes to their eyes, Hogan said.

Blepharoplasty revisions can be challenging, Eytan pointed out. "One of the feared complications of upper blepharoplasty is where too much skin is removed, and patients can't close their eyes," she said. "They'll get dry eye and have all kinds of issues."

"There's no great solution other than maybe taking a skin graft from somewhere else, like in a true reconstructive surgery," she added. "It's not something that's easily removed or undone."

There has been a shift toward "preservation" as a way to target more natural results, Eytan said, such as the preservation facelift or the preservation rhinoplasty.

"It's the same with blepharoplasty," she noted. "It means being more conservative and keeping some of the tissues intact for more natural results."

Hogan stressed that it's critical to have a thorough discussion with the surgeon before going into blepharoplasty: "It can certainly make you look fantastic," she said, "but it can also make you look different if you don't have your goals ready when you talk with your surgeon."