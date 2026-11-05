Low-Grade Proteinuria Linked to Poor Outcomes in IgA Nephropathy

A computer rendering of chronic kidney disease and a light micrograph of an atrophied nephron.

In immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, proteinuria levels below 1.0 g/day have long been viewed as relatively low risk for kidney disease progression.

Recent studies have challenged this assumption, however, with data suggesting that even low-grade proteinuria -- defined as 0.5 to 1.0 g/day -- carries significant clinical implications.

Such data prompted the 2025 update to Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) guidelines, which lowered the target proteinuria threshold from less than 1.0 g/day to less than 0.5 g/day.

A recent systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology reinforced that shift, linking low-grade proteinuria to a significantly increased risk of adverse kidney outcomes.

"Low-grade proteinuria should not be dismissed as reassuring in IgA nephropathy," study author Takaya Sasaki, MD, PhD, of the Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo, told MedPage Today.

"Even when proteinuria is below 1 g/day, persistent levels of 0.5 g/day or higher are associated with an increased risk of disease progression," he said.

IgA nephropathy is the most common primary glomerulonephritis globally. Up to 50% of patients ultimately progress to kidney failure within 10 to 20 years.

Study Details, Findings

The 2025 KDIGO guideline update "represents a more stringent target than in previous guidelines and underscores the recognition of proteinuria reduction as a surrogate marker of improved kidney outcomes," the researchers noted. However, current recommendations were based primarily on individual observational studies and narrative reviews.

"No prior systematic review and meta-analysis has specifically focused on the risk for kidney outcomes associated with low-grade proteinuria in IgA nephropathy," they wrote.

To fill that gap, the team synthesized 23 studies published through July 2025 encompassing 15,289 patients across Asia, Europe, and North America, with follow-up periods ranging from 3.1 to more than 9 years.

Across nine studies evaluating baseline proteinuria, low-grade proteinuria (0.5 to 1.0 g/day) was associated with a 73% higher risk of adverse kidney outcomes -- defined as a doubling of serum creatinine, a ≥30% to 50% decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), kidney failure, or kidney replacement therapy -- compared with proteinuria below 0.5 g/day (pooled HR 1.73, 95% CI 1.36-2.20).

In seven studies evaluating time-averaged proteinuria (TAP), low-grade levels were associated with nearly triple the risk of adverse kidney outcomes (pooled HR 2.87, 95% CI 1.48-5.56). Low-grade TAP was also associated with a significantly faster annual loss of kidney function across four studies, with a mean difference in eGFR slope of -1.02 mL/min/1.73 m² per year (95% CI -1.60 to -0.45).

"These findings strengthen the evidence supporting the KDIGO treatment target of proteinuria below 0.5 g/day," said Sasaki.

Dose-response analyses showed that each incremental category increase in baseline proteinuria was linked with a 1.88-fold increased risk of adverse outcomes, and each category increase in TAP with a 3.06-fold increased risk. These associations remained robust across geographic regions and sensitivity analyses.

Clinical Implications

"These findings shed light on the importance of achieving a reduction in proteinuria and sustaining suppression of proteinuria throughout the disease course," the researchers highlighted, adding that "therapeutic interventions aimed at maintaining lower proteinuria levels long-term are critical for modifying disease trajectory."

In an accompanying editorial, Erin Vaughan, MBBS, of the University of Sydney, and Vlado Perkovic, MBBS, PhD, of the University of New South Wales in Sydney, emphasized that the findings carry "meaningful prognostic significance."

"Individuals with low-grade proteinuria have traditionally been considered low risk of progression in IgA nephropathy, a view that has shaped both clinical decision making and trial design," Vaughan and Perkovic wrote. "The present findings add important granularity to available evidence by demonstrating a graded, continuous association between proteinuria burden and subsequent kidney risk, challenging the assumption that proteinuria goals below conventional thresholds of 1 g/day maintain long-term kidney protection."

Over follow-up periods ranging from 46 to 84 months, 18% of patients with baseline low-grade proteinuria and 12% with time-averaged low-grade proteinuria experienced adverse kidney outcomes.

"When considered across the life course of IgA nephropathy, these event rates translate into a substantial cumulative burden of clinically meaningful kidney function decline that may now be potentially modifiable," Vaughan and Perkovic observed.

Trial Designs, Unanswered Questions

"Although our findings support a proteinuria target below 0.5 g/day, they are based on observational studies and do not directly establish that treatment to achieve this target improves kidney outcomes," Sasaki underscored. "An important next step is to determine which treatments, and at what stage of disease, provide long-term kidney benefits for patients with low-grade proteinuria."

A major barrier remains trial eligibility. Recent clinical trials have almost exclusively enrolled patients with proteinuria greater than 1.0 g/day. Because guideline indications and regulatory approvals frequently track trial inclusion criteria, patients with proteinuria between 0.5 and 1.0 g/day may be excluded from newer disease-modifying therapies.

Both the study authors and editorialists stressed that future interventional trials must recruit patients with low-grade proteinuria to confirm whether therapeutic suppression below 0.5 g/day alters their long-term clinical trajectory.

Vaughan and Perkovic also pointed out that more data are still needed on whether very low-grade proteinuria (0.3 to 0.5 g/day) confers residual progressive risk.

Sasaki had no disclosures.

Vaughan reported a relationship with Novo Nordisk.

Perkovic reported relationships with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cajal Consulting, Emerald Clinical, GlaxoSmithKline, Guard Therapeutics, Incyte, Janssen, Mineralys, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Otsuka, Purespring, Sidera, Sitala, Shanxi Micot, Travere, Tricida, Vifor, and George Clinical.