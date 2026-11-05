Recurrent IgA Nephropathy Tied to Allograft Failure After Transplant

A photo of surgeons performing a kidney transplant.

As one of the most common autoimmune kidney diseases worldwide, immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy is diagnosed in an estimated 2.5 per 100,000 adults each year.

Roughly 20% to 40% of individuals with IgA nephropathy will develop end-stage kidney disease within 20 years of diagnosis and require dialysis or a kidney transplant. But even after a transplant, disease can recur, threatening allograft survival.

To better understand post-transplant disease trajectory, researchers analyzed data from the U.K. National Registry of Rare Kidney Diseases (RaDaR).

"In an evolving therapeutic landscape, detailed characterization of recurrent IgA and its impact on graft outcomes is needed," noted a research team led by Sherry Masoud, MBChB, of University College London.

Shortened Allograft Survival

The team evaluated long-term outcomes among 1,416 first-time kidney transplant recipients with biopsy-proven native IgA nephropathy treated across 37 centers between 2000 and 2025. Over a median follow-up of 9 years, recurrent IgA nephropathy was diagnosed in 244 recipients, corresponding to a cumulative recurrence incidence of 24% and a median time to recurrence of 4.8 years.

Patients with recurrent disease experienced significantly shortened graft longevity, with median death-censored graft survival dropping to just over 4 years following recurrence.

"Recurrent IgA nephropathy was consistently associated with a 2.5- to 3.5-fold higher risk of graft failure," said co-author Vivienne Ralph, PhD, of King's College London, at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week annual meeting.

The magnitude of the association between recurrent disease and graft loss suggests an important unmet need in this population, the researchers underscored.

Risk Factors for Recurrence

At baseline, the transplant cohort had a median age of 45 years, 84% were white, 27% were female, and 46% received a living-donor allograft.

The risk of recurrence appeared closely tied to how aggressive the recipient's primary disease was. Prior to transplant, patients who would go on to develop recurrence experienced a significantly steeper loss in native-kidney estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) than those whose disease did not recur (slope difference -4.15 mL/min/1.73 m² per year, 95% CI -0.98 to -7.31, P for interaction=0.011).

This finding suggests "that something about their disease phenotype or the aggressiveness of it perhaps predisposes them to subsequently developing recurrent disease," said Masoud.

In multivariable landmark modeling at 1-year post-transplant, older age at kidney failure appeared to be protective against recurrence (adjusted subdistribution HR [sHR] 0.74 per 10-year increase, 95% CI 0.65-0.84), whereas recipients under age 30 exhibited the highest cumulative incidence.

"The older you were, the less likely you were to experience recurrence, and similarly, those who were on prednisolone therapy at 1 year were also much less likely to experience recurrence," Masoud explained.

Maintenance prednisolone therapy at 1 year was associated with a 40% reduction in recurrence risk (adjusted sHR 0.60, 95% CI 0.45-0.81).

Native biopsy MEST-C scores were not associated with recurrence risk.

Proteinuria: An Early Warning Sign?

Longitudinal models revealed that urine protein-creatinine ratio (UPCR) trajectories began separating years ahead of clinical diagnosis.

"Proteinuria trajectories are rising many years before we're actually making the [biopsy] diagnosis," Masoud highlighted. "As you might expect, it's continued to rise from the time of diagnosis." This pre-diagnostic escalation suggests a critical "missed opportunity" for earlier therapeutic intervention, she noted.

In 1-year post-transplant landmark analyses, patients whose disease eventually recurred began with higher proteinuria levels that rose steadily over time, while non-recurrent recipients maintained low, stable levels. By year 6, predicted UPCR reached 0.89 g/g in patients who developed recurrence compared with 0.17 g/g in non-recurrent controls. By year 11, predicted UPCR escalated to 4.56 g/g versus 0.25 g/g, respectively.

Notably, a doubling of UPCR prior to recurrence diagnosis was linked to a 2.2-fold increase in the risk of graft failure.

Even modest proteinuria at the time of recurrence signaled poor long-term outcomes. Patients with a UPCR of 0.5 to 1.0 g/g at recurrence faced an estimated 50% cumulative incidence of graft failure at 5 years. This jumped to 70% among those with UPCR over 1.0 g/g.

On allograft biopsy, tubular atrophy and interstitial fibrosis (T-lesions) independently predicted graft failure (sHR 1.56, 95% CI 1.05–2.31, P=0.027). Additionally, higher UPCR at recurrence was associated with increased risk (sHR 1.29 per unit increase, 95% CI 1.17–1.42, P<0.0001), whereas higher eGFR at recurrence was protective (sHR 0.94 per unit increase, 95% CI 0.913–0.964, P<0.0001).

Masoud and Ralph reported no disclosures.