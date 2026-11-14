Medina’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to late-night cocktail spots. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

McDonald’s (independent franchise) Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a department in a fast-paced McDonald’s, focusing on guest service, kitchen quality, or people/hiring. Role includes running shifts, training crew, and helping hit sales and service goals, with paid vacation, education assistance, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision for eligible staff.

Employer: Hemingway’s Underground

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed (paid training)

Evening and late-night bar role for an experienced bartender who loves craft cocktails and guest experience. You’ll mix drinks, prep syrups and juices, handle bar inventory, and support table service, with core hours Friday & Saturday 4pm–midnight (or later).

Employer: Q’s Spa & Salon

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Not stated (expected 40 hours/week )

Not stated (expected ) Pay: $20–$30 per hour

Flexible spa/salon roles that can match your skills: front desk, cosmetology, hair, nails, lashes, massage, barbering, waxing, or med spa services (with proper training/licensing). Offers a flexible schedule in a full-service spa setting.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Medina Hospital, Medina, OH

Type: Not stated

Not stated Pay: $21.00/hour

Hands-on kitchen leadership role overseeing food production, safety, inventory, and staff for a hospital unit. Looking for 2–3 years of culinary experience and strong communication skills, with access to Aramark’s benefits and career growth programs for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.