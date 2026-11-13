Medina has steady demand for people who like to keep spaces clean, safe, and welcoming. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairfield by Marriott Medina

Fairfield by Marriott Medina Location: Medina, OH (on-site hotel role)

(on-site hotel role) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $14.00/hour

Perks: Dental, health, vision, paid time off, employee discount, flexible schedule

Keep guest rooms and common areas clean and comfortable at a well-known hotel brand. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like a mix of tasks (beds, bathrooms, floors), and want benefits even in a service role.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Medina Hospital

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Days, Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm, every other weekend, 3 holidays/year

Pay Range: $18.55–$24.81/hour

Lead a high-performing hospital cleaning team while still doing hands-on work in patient rooms and common areas. Great if you have at least a year of EVS/housekeeping experience and want leadership duties, steady daytime hours, and the backing of a major healthcare system.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Location: Medina, OH (3780 Medina Rd.)

Type: Part-time

Part-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00pm–9:00pm (20 hrs/week, weekends off)

Evening cleaning role at a healthcare-related facility, focused on floors, restrooms, and touchpoints—no patient care. Ideal if you want a steady second job or side income with predictable weekday evenings.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.