Medina neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from holiday decor to furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be easy porch pickups.

Item: Tall artificial Christmas tree, about 7 1/2' tall

Condition: Built-in lights do not work; no box; comes with extra light bulbs from the owner

Details: Great if you don’t mind stringing your own lights. The tree is FREE to anyone willing to add lights. First come, first served, and it will be on the porch for pickup.

Location: Blue Heron, Medina, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Artificial Christmas tree, about 7 1/2' tall

Condition: Tree itself in excellent condition, but lights do not work

Details: Another good option if you want a tall tree and can add your own light strands. Marked FREE, and the poster says porch pickup.

Location: Blue Heron, Medina, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free pumpkins for wildlife

Details: Pumpkins are available to put out for deer, birds, and other wildlife. Handy if you want to recycle old pumpkins in a helpful way.

Location: Intersection of Boneta Road and Route 18, Sharon Township (Boneta-Beach, Medina, OH area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Dark blue upholstered loveseat with two patterned throw pillows

Condition: Described as in great shape, with no rips or tears

Details: Marked FREE (and the poster really means it!). You’ll need to pick it up yourself, so plan for enough space in your vehicle and help to lift.

Location: Medina Square, Medina, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, try to reach out or head over soon—free items in Medina tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.