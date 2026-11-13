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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Medina Right Now
Medina neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, from holiday decor to furniture. If you’re nearby, these could be easy porch pickups.
7.5' Artificial Christmas Tree with Extra Bulbs
Item: Tall artificial Christmas tree, about 7 1/2' tall
Condition: Built-in lights do not work; no box; comes with extra light bulbs from the owner
Details: Great if you don’t mind stringing your own lights. The tree is FREE to anyone willing to add lights. First come, first served, and it will be on the porch for pickup.
Location: Blue Heron, Medina, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
7.5' Artificial Christmas Tree – Lights Not Working
Item: Artificial Christmas tree, about 7 1/2' tall
Condition: Tree itself in excellent condition, but lights do not work
Details: Another good option if you want a tall tree and can add your own light strands. Marked FREE, and the poster says porch pickup.
Location: Blue Heron, Medina, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pumpkins for Wildlife
Item: Free pumpkins for wildlife
Details: Pumpkins are available to put out for deer, birds, and other wildlife. Handy if you want to recycle old pumpkins in a helpful way.
Location: Intersection of Boneta Road and Route 18, Sharon Township (Boneta-Beach, Medina, OH area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Dark Blue Loveseat with Pillows
Item: Dark blue upholstered loveseat with two patterned throw pillows
Condition: Described as in great shape, with no rips or tears
Details: Marked FREE (and the poster really means it!). You’ll need to pick it up yourself, so plan for enough space in your vehicle and help to lift.
Location: Medina Square, Medina, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, try to reach out or head over soon—free items in Medina tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.