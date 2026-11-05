undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 2026 Medina Candlelight Walk: 3 days of holiday fun
📅 Medina’s 42nd Candlelight Walk is set for November 20–22, 2026 in and around Medina Public Square, the Historic & South Town Districts, and nearby venues.
Over three days you’ll find:
Friday, Nov. 20: Holiday shopping, markets on Broadway St. and at Common Ground (220 N. State Rd.), photo booth on the Square, Crafts & Cocoa at Medina County District Library (210 S. Broadway St.), gingerbread tour, warming station, live music, Holiday Express train rides, and the big Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7pm at the Gazebo with Mayor Shields and city leaders.
Saturday, Nov. 21: All-day shopping and markets, gingerbread house contest and tours, Cookies, Cocoa & Crafts with Santa at the Salvation Army (425 W. Liberty St.), Santa’s Workshop at Huntington Bank (39 Public Sq.), free s’mores, shuttle bus rides, Holiday Parade of Lights at 5:30pm (reaching the Square around 6pm), fireworks and visits/photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus on Broadway St.
Sunday, Nov. 22: Breakfast with Santa at PJ Marley’s (119 Public Sq.), live reindeer, performances, petting zoo, horse & carriage rides from 144 N. Broadway St., more Santa photos, and Carols by Candlelight at St. Paul Episcopal Church (317 E. Liberty St.).
Many activities are free; some request donations or have small fees.
More Info: 42nd Annual Candlelight Walk - The City of Medina
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.