📅 2026 Medina Candlelight Walk: 3 days of holiday fun

📅 Medina’s 42nd Candlelight Walk is set for November 20–22, 2026 in and around Medina Public Square, the Historic & South Town Districts, and nearby venues.

Over three days you’ll find:

Friday, Nov. 20: Holiday shopping, markets on Broadway St. and at Common Ground (220 N. State Rd.) , photo booth on the Square, Crafts & Cocoa at Medina County District Library (210 S. Broadway St.) , gingerbread tour, warming station, live music, Holiday Express train rides, and the big Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7pm at the Gazebo with Mayor Shields and city leaders.

Saturday, Nov. 21: All-day shopping and markets, gingerbread house contest and tours, Cookies, Cocoa & Crafts with Santa at the Salvation Army (425 W. Liberty St.) , Santa’s Workshop at Huntington Bank (39 Public Sq.) , free s’mores, shuttle bus rides, Holiday Parade of Lights at 5:30pm (reaching the Square around 6pm ), fireworks and visits/photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus on Broadway St.

Sunday, Nov. 22: Breakfast with Santa at PJ Marley’s (119 Public Sq.), live reindeer, performances, petting zoo, horse & carriage rides from 144 N. Broadway St., more Santa photos, and Carols by Candlelight at St. Paul Episcopal Church (317 E. Liberty St.).

Many activities are free; some request donations or have small fees.