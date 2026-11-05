🏥 Medina, OH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible Patient Care Roles

Medina’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from inpatient care to home health. If you’re licensed and patient-focused, there are several flexible roles open right now.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Medina, OH

Type: PRN / As-needed (listed as Full-Time employer)

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct speech therapy in a post-acute care setting, working with patients after physician referral. Great fit if you’re ASHA certified or CFY-eligible, want flexible shifts, and like working on an interdisciplinary team in a rehab environment.

Employer: Always Best Care of Greater Cleveland

Location: Based in Medina, OH with travel to Lorain, Elyria, Strongsville, Avon Lake & nearby areas

Based in with travel to Lorain, Elyria, Strongsville, Avon Lake & nearby areas Type: PRN / Per Diem

Compensation: $53 per point for therapy services; $45 per point for OASIS assessments; $0.43/mile mileage (except first/last trip of day)

Home health role for a licensed Physical Therapist who wants flexible, as-needed work. You’ll help patients improve mobility and independence in their homes, with per-visit pay and the ability to manage your own schedule.

Employer: Hospice of the Western Reserve (Reserve Care)

Location: Medina, OH – Inpatient Facility

Type: Part-Time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on patient care role in an inpatient hospice setting, supporting ADLs, comfort, and safety under RN supervision. Ideal if you’re a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) in good standing, want day shift, and care deeply about end-of-life support.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.