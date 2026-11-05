🍽️ Medina, OH Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Medina’s food and hospitality scene is busy year‑round, from healthcare kitchens to big contract food service and holiday attractions. Here are a few solid local options if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $80,000/year (salaried)

Lead the whole kitchen operation, from menu execution to food presentation and safety. You’ll manage chef managers and hourly staff, control food and labor costs, and keep standards high for a large, well-known food service company with full benefits.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen team in a healthcare setting by helping prep and serve meals and keeping things clean and sanitary. Good fit if you like steady work, patient contact, and want to grow in healthcare food service (no advanced degree required).

Employer: Castle Noel

Location: Medina, OH, US

Type: Seasonal, part-time (about 3 shifts/week)

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of America’s largest indoor Christmas attraction, leading tours, telling fun stories, and keeping guests smiling. Great for students, retirees, or anyone 16+ who wants flexible holiday work in a very festive setting.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Medina roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.