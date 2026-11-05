🛒 Medina, OH Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Medina’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from banks to big-name companies to seasonal fun. If you like helping people, there’s a good mix of steady work and holiday shifts here.

Employer: PSE Credit Union, Inc.

PSE Credit Union, Inc. Location: Medina, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (expected 37.5 hours/week )

(expected ) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Handle cash, help members with deposits, withdrawals, new accounts, and basic loans. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like steady routines, and want solid benefits in a professional setting.

Employer: Convergint

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.00–$48.00/hour (target range)

(target range) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO + 10 holidays, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, vehicle or vehicle reimbursement, parental leave, wellness programs

Manage service for assigned customer accounts: schedule work, track contracts and costs, and support ongoing maintenance visits. Great for someone with 3–5 years of customer service/dispatch/admin experience who’s strong with Outlook, Excel, and staying organized.

Employer: Castle Noel

Location: Medina, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Seasonal/holiday role

Seasonal/holiday role Pay: Not listed

Help guests enjoy America’s largest indoor Christmas attraction—guiding people on the slide, chatting with families, and keeping the “Klaus Mountain” area running smoothly. Ideal if you’re outgoing, love Christmas, and don’t mind being on your feet and using the stairs.

Walk-in interviews at Castle Noel: Wednesdays 5–6 PM, Fridays 12–1 PM, Saturdays 2–3 PM.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.