🤝 Medina, OH Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Medina has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from hands-on care to behavior support, with a mix of in-person and hybrid options.

Employer: Life Care Center of Medina

Life Care Center of Medina Location: Medina, OH (on-site, post-acute care facility)

(on-site, post-acute care facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead daily activities for older adults in memory care, from exercise and crafts to music and spiritual programs. Good fit if you enjoy working with seniors, have experience in activities or therapeutic programs, and don’t mind some lifting and escorting residents to events.

Employer: Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Location: Hybrid remote – Medina, OH 44256

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42,735 – $68,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, life insurance, FSA, EAP, retirement plan, paid time off, professional development

Provide behavior support and consultation to children and adults with developmental disabilities using a person-centered, trauma-informed approach. You’ll design behavior support plans, train families and staff, and join team meetings—great if you like data, problem-solving, and coaching others.

Employer: Consumer Support Services, Inc.

Consumer Support Services, Inc. Location: Medina, OH (in-person, residential setting)

(in-person, residential setting) Type: Full-time (every other weekend required)

(every other weekend required) Pay: $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, referral program

Manage the day-to-day operations of a home for an individual with developmental disabilities while also providing direct care. You’ll help with daily living skills, appointments, and social activities, plus supervise staff—ideal if you have caregiving and supervisory experience and want a step up into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.