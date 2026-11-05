🔧 Medina, OH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Medina has a steady flow of cleaning and facilities jobs right now, from entry-level housekeeping to a six-figure facilities role. Here are a few solid options if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare facility)

Not listed (healthcare facility) Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Not listed

Clean resident rooms and common areas, handle trash and linens (up to 50 lbs), and help keep the facility safe and tidy. Offers health, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, and flexible schedule, plus a chance to learn commercial laundry equipment.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $123,000 per year + bonus (Ohio range)

Lead advanced facilities work in regulated spaces: manage repairs, painting, and installs, and coordinate maintenance with trades. Great fit if you have 2–5 years’ experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want a higher-level facilities role with impact.

Employer: Perkins Janitorial LLC.

Location: Medina, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Light, steady side work cleaning a car dealership 2x per week during business hours. Simple, in-person cleaning job that can fit around another job or school schedule.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.