📅 Busy November & December for Medina CSD families

Here are the key school dates coming up:

11/16 – JV/Varsity winter sports season begins

– JV/Varsity winter sports season begins 11/17 – Last day to sign up for sports physicals (see Mrs. Moore in the health clinic )

– Last day to sign up for (see ) 11/19 – 8th Grade Washington, DC Trip meeting, 6 PM

– meeting, 11/20 – Sports physicals

– 11/20 – School dance , 7–9 PM ( grades 9–12 only )

– , ( ) 11/20 & 11/21 – Senior High Area All-State in Canandaigua

– in 11/26–11/27 – No school – Thanksgiving Break

– 11/28 – Marching Band Parade of Lights , 6 PM

– , 11/30–12/04 – Student Association Canned Food Drive (last day 12/04 )

– (last day ) 12/02 – Annual Title I Parent & Family Meeting , 5:15 PM , District Office Boardroom

– , , 12/13 – St. Mary’s Concert , 7 PM

– , 12/16 – Junior High Concert , 7 PM

– , 12/17 – Senior High Concert, 7 PM

Questions about Title I? Email Dr. Julie Webber, Title I Coordinator, at jwebber@medinacsd.org. A recording of the Title I meeting will be posted on the district website after the event.