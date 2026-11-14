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Education
📅 Key Medina CSD dates: sports, concerts, breaks & Title I
3 days ago
📅 Busy November & December for Medina CSD families
Here are the key school dates coming up:
- 11/16 – JV/Varsity winter sports season begins
- 11/17 – Last day to sign up for sports physicals (see Mrs. Moore in the health clinic)
- 11/19 – 8th Grade Washington, DC Trip meeting, 6 PM
- 11/20 – Sports physicals
- 11/20 – School dance, 7–9 PM (grades 9–12 only)
- 11/20 & 11/21 – Senior High Area All-State in Canandaigua
- 11/26–11/27 – No school – Thanksgiving Break
- 11/28 – Marching Band Parade of Lights, 6 PM
- 11/30–12/04 – Student Association Canned Food Drive (last day 12/04)
- 12/02 – Annual Title I Parent & Family Meeting, 5:15 PM, District Office Boardroom
- 12/13 – St. Mary’s Concert, 7 PM
- 12/16 – Junior High Concert, 7 PM
- 12/17 – Senior High Concert, 7 PM
Questions about Title I? Email Dr. Julie Webber, Title I Coordinator, at jwebber@medinacsd.org. A recording of the Title I meeting will be posted on the district website after the event.
More Info: Medina Central School District -
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