Medina’s retail scene is busy right now, with gas stations and grocery stores all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Casey's

Casey's Location: Hamel, MN (Medina area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $51,100 – $66,000/year + quarterly & annual bonuses

This is a lead role running a Casey’s store day-to-day: team management, customer service, food program, and store operations. Strong benefits (401k with 6% match, health, dental, vision, paid time off) and a clear path to grow your management career.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Medina, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $15.50 – $19.00/hour

Help run a busy convenience store: support hiring, scheduling, bookkeeping, and customer service. Weekly pay, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends), benefits, and bonus opportunities make this a solid step into retail management.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Medina, MN

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Starting pay: $19.50/hour with scheduled raises up to $21.50/hour by year 5

Front-line store role handling stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning. ALDI offers competitive pay, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid holidays and vacation), and steady hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.