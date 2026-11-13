Medina’s industrial shops are busy right now, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’re handy with tools and like building real things, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Progressive Systems Inc.

Progressive Systems Inc. Location: Medina, MN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

Day shift, Monday–Friday, doing MIG welding on steel parts and assemblies. Good fit if you have solid welding skills, can read drawings, and want steady hours with full benefits.

Employer: Progressive Systems

Progressive Systems Location: Medina, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience, with benefits

Hourly, based on experience, with benefits Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 3:30 PM, overtime possible

Hands-on MIG welding on custom fabricated parts, with a focus on quality and reading engineering drawings. Great if you like shop work, staying busy, and being part of a tight production team.

Employer: Progressive Systems

Progressive Systems Location: Medina, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience, with benefits

Hourly, based on experience, with benefits Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 3:30 PM, overtime possible

Blend of MIG welding and running robotic welding equipment—loading parts, setting fixtures, and checking weld quality. Nice step up if you’re a welder who wants to get into automation and modern processes.

Employer: Progressive Systems Inc.

Progressive Systems Inc. Location: Medina, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience, with benefits

Hourly, based on experience, with benefits Schedule: In person, Monday–Thursday, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM; some travel for installs

Lead the electrical assembly team for custom industrial machinery—wiring, testing, troubleshooting, and coordinating travel for installs. Ideal if you have strong industrial electrical experience and want a hands-on leadership role.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.