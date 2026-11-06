🏛️ Medina County hiring Drafting–Project Technician at $25–$27/hr

The Medina County Engineer’s Office is hiring a Drafting–Project Technician. The job pays $25–$27 per hour to start, with a 180-day probation period. After those 180 days, the pay rate will be adjusted.

Applications are available online or in person at the Medina County Engineer’s Office, 791 W. Smith Road, Medina, Ohio 44256, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. A resume must be turned in with a completed county application; resumes by themselves will not be accepted. Medina County is an equal opportunity employer.

What the job does

Under immediate supervision, this technician:

Uses computer-aided drafting (CAD) and other civil engineering software

and other civil engineering software Creates detailed drawings for highways, utilities, drainage, flood control, and other civil projects

Draws construction plans, survey plats, easements, topographic plans and profiles, and detail sheets

Helps collect data on highway infrastructure , including locations and condition

, including locations and condition Helps keep permanent construction records and other office files

and other office files Assists with coordination, implementation, and inspection of highway projects to match County and Township plans and specs

of highway projects to match County and Township plans and specs Works with the public, elected officials, contractors, utilities, manufacturers, and suppliers on assigned projects

Skills and abilities needed

Applicants should:

Know computer systems, hardware, and CAD software

Understand drafting techniques and be able to produce accurate drawings of record

and be able to produce accurate drawings of record Be able to read and interpret construction plans and maps

Communicate clearly and work well with coworkers and the public

Handle phone and in-person questions from residents

from residents Do math such as fractions, decimals, percentages , and tabulate quantities

, and tabulate quantities Keep accurate records and read and write common vocabulary

Physical needs include lifting large monitors/equipment, climbing stairs at times, walking long distances over rough ground, and working at a computer for long periods. Work may include morning and evening overtime in construction season and exposure to dirt, dust, fumes, noise, water, bad weather, and moving traffic.

Qualifications

A mix of training and experience is acceptable. One example:

High school diploma or equivalent , and a drafting certificate , or

, and a , or Two years of related experience showing strong CAD drafting skills

You must have a valid Ohio driver’s license and be insurable under Medina County Commissioners’ requirements.

To apply, submit your application and resume to Dan Becker, Administrative Assistant, at 330-723-9556 or by email. The posting is dated 11/6/2026.