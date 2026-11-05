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Medina County

Sign Up for Medina Healthy Habits Bundle Drawing

4 days ago
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The Medina County Health Department is giving residents a chance to win a Healthy Habits Bundle, which includes a 14 quart cooler, tick removal kit, first aid kit, sunscreen, wipes, bug spray, blister patch, food thermometer, cold pack, hand sanitizer, flashlight, and a $10 Walmart gift card. To enter the next drawing, sign up for the department’s monthly newsletter before the November issue is released. Sign up here: https://ow.ly/LofT50WEStA and view past newsletters at medinahealth.org/newsletter.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Medina County Health Department

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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