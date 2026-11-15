Ousted Nvidia boss Jensen Huang couldn’t escape getting mocked by Saturday Night Live over his alleged affair with a women suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The Manhattan crowd went wild when former SNL cast member Bowen Yang crashed the cold open — which showed host John Mulaney sarcastically lecturing a handful of tech executives about how to know if women “actually want to have sex” with them or whether they’re “clearly a spy” — as Huang. He then started joking about the stock market taking a big hit due to the scandal rocking Nvidia.

‘It’s me, Jensen ‘Hide Your Wife’ Juang,” Yang quipped. “Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what’s about to go down: the S&P 500.”

He continued, “That’s why I’m into BDSM: Breaking Da Stock Market.”

The audience ate it up.

SNL made fun of Huang two days after he quit the $3.9 trillion company, following his admission he had an affair with a woman named Alice Huang (no relation).

U.S. intelligence has reportedly believed for a year Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based company called Megaspeeed, was spying for Beijing. She reportedly carried out an affair with the ex-Nvidia CEO after she was introduced to him through her husband.

Following that initial report, The New York Timesreported Jensen Huang had another relationship with a married Nvidia executive.

Nvidia, which is the second most valuable company in the world behind Apple, has seen its stock price drop about 20% since the start of November due to the fallout.

Before Yang hit the stage, Mulaney gave a little seminar to several AI tech execs, ranging from Peter Thiel to Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg.

At one point he pulled out a Venn diagram to make it real simple for the apparently female-repellent billionaires: you are not attractive.

“Okay, on this side we have ‘Beautiful Women,’ and on this side we have people who would be interested in your shared interests and opions. I cannot stress this enough: there is no overlap!” Mulaney said. “So, if someone is both of these things, they are a what?”

“An angel?!” said Anthropic’s Dario Amodei (played by Jane Wickline).

“No. They are a spy,” Mulaney said.

Soon after, Yang came out as Huang, made some jokes, and delivered the “Live From New York” intro.

Watch above via NBC.

The post SNL Roasts Jensen Huang After Nvidia Sends Him Packing for Alleged Affairs: ‘I’m Into BDSM: Breaking Da Stock Market’ first appeared on Mediaite.