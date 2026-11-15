The brutal weekend for air travel continued on Saturday night when two planes collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport.

CBS News reported a UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane slammed into a Copa Airlines Boeing 737, and audio that hit social media soon after captured the moment the air traffic controller called out the UPS pilot for it.

“Somebody hit us,” the pilot told the controller, according to the Daily Mail’sreport on the audio. But the controller told the pilot he had it backwards.

“UPS 358, you’re supposed to give way to the 73 there,” the controller said.

The controller then asked a moment later, “UPS 358, did you hit that aircraft?””

“Yeah, we went too far and he clipped us with his wing,’ the pilot responded.

Listen below:

The accident happened around 9:15 p.m. ET, MIA comms director Greg Chin told CBS. He said there were no reported injuries and other flights were not slowed down by the accident.

Andy Slater, a Fox Sports reporter based in South Florida, reporter around the same time that Copa’s pilot said two passengers were complaining about back pain; a fire department source described it as a “minor” collision, he added.

The accident happened one day after the FAA issued the longest ground stop since the 9/11 terror attacks. Friday’s four hour stoppage led to 9,200 flights getting canceled and 7,500 getting delayed, and the chaos kept going on Saturday, with the FAA estimating another 4,000 to 5,000 flights would get scrapped.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said during a Saturday news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy he expected airlines to resume “full schedule integrity” on Sunday. Others were not as optimistic flights will get back on track that fast, tbough.

Former FAA senior executive Mike McCormick told Fox News he expects the mess to go on for “another 48 hours” before normalcy returns.

On Saturday night, X user “Nelly Nel” shared a video he said his mom took from the Copa plane, showing the crunched nose of the cargo plane.

Check out the video above.

The post ‘Did You Hit That Aircraft?’ Wild Audio Catches Moment 2 Planes Collide Amid FAA Chaos first appeared on Mediaite.