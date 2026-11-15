Shane Gillis said he didn’t see the backlash coming to his Saturday Night Live joke about women dressing up “like whores” at the gym, with the outcry from critics last month leading him to “immediately” delete his social media apps in the aftermath.

Gillis addressed the trivial controversy for the first time on the Friday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The comic said he didn’t think much of his monologue before the show — and definitely didn’t anticipate the heat he got for it, because the now-infamous joke was about him, not women.

“The funniest part was…[the SNL producers] were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue?’ And I was like, ‘It’s not great. But I don’t say anything bad,” Gillis said.

That cracked Joe Rogan up.

“Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C- of a monologue, but I promise there’s no controversy,'” Gillis continued, as he looked back on what he told the producers. “I call myself fat for f*ckin’ ten minutes, that’s it.”

But that’s not how many women and progressive commentators took his joke.

Here is the quip from the Oct. 10 episode of SNL that sparked the whole saga:

I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know that women just dress like whores now. I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe — have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts? Have you seen the shorts? Those neon — they’re like artificial bait colors. The wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look — for real don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.

Critics let him know they were not thrilled right after.

Gillis was condemned by ex-Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy who said in an Instagram video the joke left him “speechless.” But he had a lot to say about it.

“Women wearing short shorts at the gym does not make them whores, it makes the men calling them whores misogynists,” Levy vented.

He added, “More men need to be standing up in opposition to it because it’s complacency that has created the environment in which women are sexually assaulted and it’s a ‘conversation’ as opposed to a ‘crime.”

And Levy wasn’t the only one who hated it.

Variety’sMarlow Sternwrote Gillis “bombed,” NBC’s Sheinelle Jones said it felt “condescending,” and veteran SNL cast member Kenan Thompson said he would talk to Gillis like he was a “little kid” about the joke if he ever hosted again.

“I would just sit him down and be like, ‘So what do you think we could change there, pal?'” Thompson said last month.

Another thing that happened: many women started posting their “whore” gym outfits on TikTok and Instagram in apparent protest of Gillis in the days after his hosting gig.

On Friday, Gillis said he opted to ditch his social media apps right after he hosted the show because he was getting digitally pelted by haters.

He then told Rogan and his two other guests, comics Ari Shaffir and Mark Normand, that a blood test proved he was stressed out by the blowback.

Gillis said the woman who shared his results told him,”‘I know who you are, and I’m sure you’ve been stressed the last few months. And it showed up [in the test].'”

“WHOAHHH!” the three other guys simultaneously let out.

“It’s crazy, I had a severe cortisol spike. I thought that was just ‘looksmaxing’ talk, I didn’t know that was a real thing,” Gillis added.

Watch above.

The post Shane Gillis Was Blindsided By SNL ‘Whore’ Joke Backlash: ‘I Call Myself Fat for F*ckin’ 10 minutes, That’s It” first appeared on Mediaite.