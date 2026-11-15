Former chief Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot went off on his old boss Pete Hegseth during a Saturday appearance on MS NOW, arguing the Defense Secretary is so “unfit” for the job that he never should have accepted it in the first place.

Now he must do the honorable thing and resign, Ullyot claimed. He said it’s the right thing to do if Hegseth is truly “loyal” to President Donald Trump like he is, since Hegseth is too immature and too “inexperienced” to lead the military.

“[Hegseth] could’ve run the presidential physical fitness council, like Arnold Schwarzenegger did, that would’ve been a perfect fit,” Ullyot quipped. “But to run the department of defense is a very serious job, and he didn’t take a serious approach.”

He continued, “You’d get off the stage if you were truly loyal to President Donald Trump. I’m saying that loyalty would require him — if he really does think that he’s serving the president well — well, you’d serve the president best if you got off the stage.”

Ullyot claimed during his highly-critical and wordy interview with Antonia Hylton that Hegseth lacked the military background, management experience, and temperament necessary for the role.

He claimed Hegseth — who was deployed three times while serving as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard — was a “Fox News fire-breather” who “relishes” confronting journalists, not someone who should be defense secretary.

“[Hegseth] is very much damaging the president’s brand, no question about it, and the Republican brand,” he continued.

Ullyot’s criticism comes 18 months after he resigned from the Pentagon, shortly after taking the spokesperson role at the start of Trump’s second term.

Soon after, he skewered Hegseth in a story for Politico, writing the defense secretary was ordering “strange and baffling” purges, spreading “easily debunked falsehoods” to the press, and causing severe “dysfunction.”

The Trump loyalist has kept his anti-Hegseth takes flowing this year with a new book titled The President Deserves Better, in which he rips Hegseth and other administration officials.

While promoting his book on Saturday night, Ullyot said it’s clear to him that Hegseth must quit, if reports are true he was the top “cheerleader” for the Iran war.

“JD Vance himself the Iran War was the reason the Republicans took that drubbing,” he said. “Well, who’s at the helm of that war? Who’s responsible for getting our munitions stockpiles, and giving the best advice to the president, and essentially running that [war]? Well it’s a guy named Pete Hegseth, and he’s never done anything like that. He’s somebody who should have taken himself out.”

Watch above.

The post Hegseth’s Ex-Spokesperson Rips Defense Secretary for ‘Damaging’ Trump: He Must Resign Immediately first appeared on Mediaite.