The White House shot down New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-NY) demand that Sean Duffy step down as Transportation secretary or be fired following the communications outage that ground U.S. air traffic to a halt.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground halt on Friday afternoon after an anomaly was detected in the communications system. The order was lifted four hour later, but not before disrupting thousands of flights and causing traffic back-up headaches well into Saturday night.

“Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately,” Hochul began her statement.

It continued:

America’s airspace ground to a halt yesterday, leaving thousands of flights canceled and travelers stranded across the country. More than 3,500 planes were already in the air as radar and communications systems faltered. We’re fortunate no lives were lost. From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch. Through it all, he’s been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency. With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies. Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again.

CNN’s Brian Todd reported Saturday evening on the White House’s response.

“So, Sean Duffy complaining about the money that they’re getting and not getting from Congress. He’s also, of course, complained at length today about the contractor involved in this meltdown, L3Harris. So…there are complaints from Sean Duffy about those entities not stepping up to the plate regarding air travel infrastructure in the U.S. But with that, there is also some complaining going on about Sean Duffy’s performance, himself,” Todd said before recounting Hochul’s statement.

“Now we just got a response from a White House spokesperson to Gov. Hochul’s calls saying, quote, ‘Governor Hochul’s calls for Secretary Duffy to resign is a desperate attempt to score political points over an issue that should not be partizan. This is a time for our country to come together, not to release clickbait statements,’ end quote. That is from Allison Schuster, a White House spokesperson.”

Todd added, “So, some political back and forth kind of inevitable here…but that’s where it stands here on Saturday evening.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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