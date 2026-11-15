The White House claims President Donald Trump is receiving “constant updates” on the rare Federal Aviation Administration ground stop situation, even though he hasn’t commented for reporters or on Truth Social.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all flights Friday, which lasted for about four hours. Repercussions could still be felt Saturday, as thousands of stranded passengers scrambled to rebook their flights and questioned whether flying was safe. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the problem on faulty communications equipment and a lack of funding from Congress.

CNN’s Brian Todd reported from the White House on Trump’s odd silence:

It’s been a somewhat bizarre and certainly uncharacteristic silence from the president yesterday and today on all of this. He has not spoken out publicly yesterday or today. He has not posted anything on Truth Social yesterday or today about the entire situation. We are told by a White House official that the president is receiving constant updates about the air traffic situation in the United States, but he certainly has not come out publicly and said anything or posted anything on it. We’re not expected to hear from the president again this evening.

Todd added that an anonymous source told CNN that “President Trump has been corresponding with Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt several times over the past few months about legislation to modernize air traffic control centers, control towers, airport terminals, and other infrastructure.”

The president is also “working with the senator to ask for $30 billion in additional funding from Congress,” Todd said.

Trump spent Saturday posting about a variety of other subjects, from “Gavin Newscum” to his legal woes over the East Patonmac Park golf course renovation.

The golf course post, that included dozens of photographs, read in its entirety:

Trash Island is currently the Worst Golf Course anywhere in the World, but the Department of the Interior is going to make it into the Best Golf Course anywhere in the World. Unfortunately, Judge Ana Reyes doesn’t want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous — The Fairways are far too close together. When you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you don’t hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, “FORE!” In any event, we’re making progress, and hopefully the Judge will agree that the Dignity, Beauty, and Importance of Washington, D.C., will be greatly enhanced by this soon to be beautiful Project. Trash Island, after years of laughter and scorn, will evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing! All over the World it will be acclaimed as being the Best Golf Course anywhere, attracting the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup, with all of the Economic Development that will bring. Very importantly, also, is that anyone living in the D.C. area will be given a 50% discount on any and all Rates charged. The Department of the Interior has done a magnificent job of cleaning, fixing, renovating, and rebuilding 83 Fountains, Monuments, and Statues throughout our beautiful Capital. Even the Reflecting Pool, which hasn’t worked properly since its building in 1922, is open, beautiful, and working as it was always expected to do. Perhaps most importantly, Crime in Washington, D.C., is down 91%, A RECORD, and the People are happy and safe again! The Department of the Interior’s Golf Project will greatly enhance everything else that has already taken place in the last two year period. Everyone is proud and grateful again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

During a Saturday news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford apologized to the “American traveling public” for the nationwide chaos. He said he expected airlines to return to “full schedule integrity” on Sunday, after another 4,000 to 5,000 flights would be canceled on Saturday.

Others were less optimistic, though. Former FAA senior executive Mike McCormick told Fox News he expects it to take “at least 48 hours” for air travel to return to normal.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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