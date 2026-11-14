President Donald Trump bashed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) multiple times on Saturday for recently commuting every death sentence in his state, with the president saying the lame duck governor is stupidly showing mercy to killers who make Hannibal Lecter “look like a nice guy.”

Trump went off on his longtime foe — whom he has branded “Newscum” — in two Truth Social posts.

He posted at 9:54 a.m. ET:

Gavin Newscum’s halting the Death Penalty for all 563 California Death Row inmates, some of the worst cold blooded murderers to have ever lived on the face of the Earth, is a disaster for Justice in America. Many of these names, people who have killed, over and over again, can’t believe their luck in having a Governor so incompetent and insensitive that he would not let the long and winding legal system prevail. The family members of those who were so viciously killed are, rightfully, devastated. Hopefully this decision will be overturned! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president followed that up later in the day with a post at 5:00 p.m., referencing Anthony Hopkins’ Oscar-winning performance as the fiction serial killer.

“Some of the people that Gavin Newscum freed from the Death Penalty, after many years of going through the California ‘Justice’ System, make Hannibal Lecter, of Silence of the Lambs, look like a nice guy!” he vented.

Trump’s reaction comes a little more than a week after Newsom announced he was he commuting the sentences of every death row inmate in his state to life in prison without the possibility of parole,. Newsom said he made the decision two months before he leaves office because the death penalty is “incompatible with California’s values.”

“By every measure, California’s system for administering the death penalty is a failure,” Newsom added, since“[i]t has not been and cannot be fairly applied and has resulted in the conviction of innocent people.”

The death penalty is legal in California, although the last person executed in the state was in 2006. Californians have voted multiple times against abolishing the death penalty, with the most recent time being in 2016 when about 54% of voters rejected a proposition to abolish it; another proposition to speed up the appeals process was also approved that year.

The post Trump Trashes Newsom for Halting Death Penalty: Mercy for Killers Who Make Hannibal Lecter Look Like a ‘Nice Guy’ first appeared on Mediaite.