CNN aviation expert Mary Sciavo applauded a stranded passenger who had some tough words for Congress amid the nationwide FAA ground stoppage that upset the airline industry.

Airlines continued to scramble to get passengers to their destinations Saturday even after the ground stop was lifted around 8:15 p.m. Friday, some four hour after it began.

Reporter Leigh Waldman interviewed a couple who had been waiting at LAX overnight to catch a flight back home.

“I spoke with another couple, Billie Jean and Allan Paul, and they tell me they were fortunate they were able to get a hotel and a rental car last night, but they had to pay a pretty penny for it,” Waldman said. “And they have a very clear message to the folks in Congress when it comes to funding the much needed-infrastructure changes.”

“The price of the room was $133, and it went up to $300,” the Pauls said in tandem of their attempt to find somewhere to sleep while their flight was grounded.

“Yes, in one hour. In on our’s time,” Billie Jean said. “As soon as it came, ‘Cancel,’ everything changed. The price of the rental car was going to be $50, and it went up to $200.”

“No, it was $300 for the rental car,” Alan said. “But we had — we took what was available.”

“Quit sending money abroad and take care of sh*t here at home!” Alan said as his message to Congress. “That’s what I say.”

“You can hear that patience has completely worn out for Allan there,” Waldman said. “He and his wife, they desperately want get home. They were on a 54th wedding anniversary cruise. They’re missing their high school reunion. They just want to get home, back to Houston, Texas.”

During Sciavo’s segment, she acknowledged Paul’s suggestion for Congress.

“This is the turning point,” Schiavo said. “We now know from a government report that 75% of the system is just beyond patching. It can’t be saved. So what struck me is, ‘Hey, you have to manage these contractors. And there’s one more point. Congress has to mage the budget.’ So I think that the most important thing going forward is, ‘Hey, we cannot live this way.’ And I think that poor traveler said it, well: Washington has to listen.”

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