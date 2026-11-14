Beleaguered travelers are not out of the woods — or more accurately, the airports — just yet.

Former FAA senior executive Mike McCormick told Fox News on Saturday morning he expects it to take “several days” for air travel to return to something resembling normalcy, following the nationwide ground stop that sent airports from coast-to-coast into chaos a day earlier.

“How long will it be before we fully get things back up [and running]? With passengers stranded across the country, trying to figure out their next steps,” Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Griff Jenkins asked.

“Unfortunately it won’t be today. This will take several days in order to get all the aircraft, all the passengers, all the baggage, all the flight crews all where they need to be positioned to get the system running up and running from early morning through the evening,” McCormick said.

He added, “I would predict at least 48 hours in order to restore this completely.”

McCormick’s interview came a few hours before FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford apologized to the “American traveling public” during a news conference with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, He was also less optimistic about how fast the FAA will be able to sort out the mess than Bedford, who said the administration expects airlines to return to “full schedule integrity” on Sunday.

“We will still have delays and cancellations today, but that will set us up for a full recovery tomorrow,” Bedford said; he estimated 4,000 to 5,000 flights out of 41,000 total would be canceled on Saturday. That would add to the 9,200 flights that were canceled and 7,500 that were delayed on Friday.

As for what went wrong, McCormick said the “newer technology overwhelmed” the old technology.

“It led to the overload of the switching and associated software in the telecommunications system,” he explained. “And that led to communication problems, and then eventually the nationwide shutdown.”

Watch above.

The post Former FAA Executive Shares Bleak Warning for Travelers Amid Nationwide Chaos first appeared on Mediaite.