CNN reporter Jackie Waddle geeked out as SpaceX made history by “catching” the upper stage of a Starship rocket live on the air Saturday.

“I will tell you, we are still hearing sonic booms!” Waddle exclaimed moments after the launch tower’s giant mechanical arms caught the rocket at its Starbase, TX, facility. “That is a massive, massive spacecraft that just came back home — 171 feet tall, as big as the Statue of Liberty. This has never happened before in the history of rocketry!”

“Usually, the second stage of rockets are discarded after every launch,” Waddle continued. “They’re multimillion dollar pieces of infrastructure, usually thrown away in the ocean. This is the first time SpaceX has ever tried to bring it back.”

“You can hear people just screaming — there are some die-hard SpaceX fans that have come out here to make this pilgrimage to watch this happen. And believe it or not, it just did!” Waddle exclaimed.

The technological breakthrough came as airports across the country struggled in the aftermath of the nationwide ground stop due to communications issues back on Earth.

CNBC reported Saturday, “Test Flight 15, the most ambitious Starship test yet, marked the first time [Elon] Musk’s company attempted to catch both the rocket’s booster and upper stage.”

The report noted that “During the first phase of the flight on Friday, SpaceX failed to catch and recover the rocket’s booster, instead diverting it to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico, where it exploded before hitting the water.”

The rocket launched on Friday and circled the Earth 14 times and released another 26 of its newest Starlink v3 satellites into orbit, before successfully landing at the tower, which is nicknamed “Mechazilla.”

“Making Starship a reliable and fully reusable rocket is critical to SpaceX’s ambitions,” CNBC reported.

“SpaceX is also expected to use Starship to bring astronauts and cargo from lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface and back for NASA,” the report said. “Musk also has a grand vision to use Starship to ‘colonize Mars’ and ‘make humanity multi-planetary.'”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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