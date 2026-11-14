President Donald Trump dropped dozens of photos on Saturday of “Trash Island,” aka East Potomac Park, amid a messy legal dispute about the redevelopment of the facility’s golf links.

Trump took to Truth Social to call “Trash Island” the “worst golf course anywhere in the world” while blasting the federal judge who is set to rule on whether the administration can move forward with its closure of the park.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on the closure and she is expected to release a final ruling this weekend.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Trash Island is currently the Worst Golf Course anywhere in the World, but the Department of the Interior is going to make it into the Best Golf Course anywhere in the World. Unfortunately, Judge Ana Reyes doesn’t want us to quickly and inexpensively fix up the Course which is, also, very dangerous — The Fairways are far too close together. When you walk down the corridors of Trash Island, you don’t hear the sound of the running Potomac, all you hear is the sound of people screaming, “FORE!” In any event, we’re making progress, and hopefully the Judge will agree that the Dignity, Beauty, and Importance of Washington, D.C., will be greatly enhanced by this soon to be beautiful Project. Trash Island, after years of laughter and scorn, will evolve into something very special, something which the Judge will be able to take great pride in seeing! All over the World it will be acclaimed as being the Best Golf Course anywhere, attracting the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup, with all of the Economic Development that will bring.

The president then touted a 50% discount on all rates for Washington, D.C. residents.

Trump also dumped a number of unflattering photos of the park, something he also did weeks earlier.

It was one of several Truth Social posts Trump made in the roughly 24 hours since the Federal Aviation Administration called for a nationwide ground stop on all flights — and none of the messages posted by the president have directly addressed the aviation crisis.

The post Trump Dumps Dozens of ‘Trash Island’ Photos Amid East Potomac Park Legal Dispute first appeared on Mediaite.