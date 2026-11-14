Elon Musk claims “critical deals” at Nvidia sometimes depended on nothing more than Jensen Huang’s handshake — and warned they could be lost without the leather-jacket loving CEO himself at the company helm.

Musk’s voiced his support for the embattled Huang as a petition calling to “Bring Jensen Back” hit more than 112,000 signatures Saturday, including roughly 60,000 people who claimed to be Nvidia shareholders.

The Tesla and Space X CEO took to his social media platform Saturday to issue a caution about the impact of Huang’s resignation this week, which came after numerous reports revealed the married Nvidia boss had slept with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy, as well as employees.

“Jensen drove supply chain brilliantly at Nvidia, but many of those deals were a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract,” Musk wrote. “Without Jensen, at least some of those critical deals will be lost.”

He added: “If Jensen gave me his word about compute delivery or I asked for components to be accelerated, he always came through. Sure, we’d put together a purchase order at some point later, but I never for a second thought it wouldn’t happen.”

Meanwhile the web site standwithjensen.com continued to gain attention Saturday with a letter to Nvidia’s board demanding the 63-year-old CEO be reinstated while the allegations against him are investigated by an outside entity.

“We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests,” the letter reads.

“For thirty-three years, Jensen poured his heart and soul into building NVIDIA,” it continued.

“He bet it on ideas that most of the industry dismissed, carried it through years when the bets looked foolish, and stayed long enough to see them change how the world computes. Many of us joined because of him. Many of us stayed because of how he treated the work: as something worth getting right, together, at whatever hour it took. This company is the work of his life. That deserves more than gratitude after the fact. It deserves fairness now.”

It’s unclear how or if those who signed the letter, a group which includes Musk, were vetted, if they were at all.

Huang’s woes became a national security concern after The New York Times revealed American intelligence had believed he was targeted by a woman, Alice Huang, no relation, who was spying for Beijing.

According to The Times, President Donald Trump was repeatedly briefed on the concerns but took no action.

The CEO was believed to be involved with the alleged spy at the same time he was cozying up to Trump and discussing American restrictions on the sale of chips used in artificial intelligence to China.

Huang initially denied the allegations and insisted his relationship with Alice Huang was not romantic before copping to the affair.

Subsequent reporting revealed allegations he’d slept with at least two Nvidia employees.

He resigned Thursday from the company he built, sparking a near tailspin in the company’s stock price.

Trump reportedly urged Huang to fight for his job, despite the allegations.

The post Elon Musk Says ‘Critical Deals’ Will Be Lost Without Jensen Huang — While More Than 60,000 Nvidia Shareholders Plead to ‘Bring Jensen Back’ first appeared on Mediaite.