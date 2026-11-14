CNN’s Michael Smerconish was a bit taken aback by the amount of undergraduate students who believe America “deserved” the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Smerconish wrapped up his show on Saturday by bringing up the annual undergraduate student survey from The Buckley Institute, which found 22% of students agree with the the statement America deserved 9/11.

Smerconish said:

The Buckley Institute’s 2026 survey of undergraduates was released earlier this week, and it’s revealing and more than a little distressing. Among the results, one particular number caught my eye. 22% of all students, more than one in five, agree with the statement, America deserved September 11. It hit me so hard, maybe because the very day I read the survey, I was about to go interview Navy SealRob O’Neill, the guy who killed [Osama] Bin Laden. And I did it that night, Wednesday night, in front of a rapt audience, I questioned him for 90 minutes. We talked about his career, over 400 missions, more than 50 decorations, and of course the raid at Abbottabad. It was one of the most memorable interviews that I’ve ever been privileged to conduct.

Smerconish argued there is a disconnect in younger generations who didn’t live through 9/11.

He said:

If we let our guard down, it could certainly happen again. And if it did, will those students feel they’re at fault? I wish they could have been in the green room before my interview with O’Neill. It was there that I told Rob that I had two special invited guests who wanted to shake his hand. Into the room came Ellen Saracini. She was widowed on 9/11 when her husband Victor, the captain of the United Flight 175, was killed when the hijackers took over and flew the plane into the South Tower. She gave O’Neil a 9/11 “Never Forget” pin. He wore it during the interview. And then came Tara Bain. She was 30 when she lost her husband, Michael, who worked on the 100th floor of the North Tower. She was tearful when she thanked O’Neill. She brought her son, Cole, who asked him to autograph a Bin Laden “Wanted” poster. Watching these women, I was a bit overcome with emotion myself. And to those college students who think that America deserved 9/11, I ask this, what did Ellen Saracini or Tara Bain do to deserve losing their husbands? No, never forget.

Watch above via CNN.

The post CNN’s Smerconish Gobsmacked By Poll of Young People Who Believe US ‘Deserved’ 9/11: ‘More Than a Little Distressing’ first appeared on Mediaite.