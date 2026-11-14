Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s policies over the past two years have coincided with the U.S. losing its measles-elimination status, The Wall Street Journalreported this week.

TheJournal cited “people familiar with the matter” saying that the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has revoked the U.S.’s status as a country that virtually eliminated measles, which the report called a “stunning reversal for a nation that has kept the vaccine-preventable disease at bay for decades.”

The U.S. achieved the status in 2000 “after robust immunization campaigns and the creation of a program that made shots free for millions of children,” the report said.

Since then, however, measles outbreaks in states like Pennsylvania and New York have led to expanded cases of the disease and multiple deaths.

“The acceleration of cases coincides with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as health secretary,” TheJournal reported. “Since joining the administration, Kennedy has tried to cut the number of shots on the childhood vaccine schedule, promoted long-debunked claims that immunizations cause autism and cut federal funding for some vaccine research. ”

Kennedy was an outspoken “anti-vaxxer” for more than 21 years when he was confirmed as HHS secretary at the beginning of the second Trump administration.

During his confirmation hearing, Kennedy denied being anti-vaccine, said he was “pro-safety”, and pledged to “do nothing as HHS secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking” standard immunizations like the MMR, or measles, mumps, rubella, vaccine.

Kennedy has since been accused of spreading misinformation about the MMR, and promoting President Donald Trump’s idea of separating the shots, which the American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups have called “dangerous” and “unscientific.”

The Journal quoted Noel Brewer, chair of an independent U.S. committee who presented findings to PAHO: “Runaway measles outbreaks in the United States, as well as the needless deaths, are all due to low measles vaccination coverage. We’ve gotten comfortable letting children be stopped by a deadly disease and die from it.”

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