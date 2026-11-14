Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) called out House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) amid the FAA’s decision to ground all flights on Friday.

Burchett joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America and he called for both Republican congressional leaders to step up and get more funding to the FAA. The bill, he argued, could be passed in a “week’s time” and the fact that something hasn’t been passed is why Republicans lost their congressional majorities in the midterms.

Burchett said following a news conference by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

That press conference remind me of a Rolling Stones press conference every person asks Mick Jagger if this was his last tour. We know it was not a nefarious thing. We know we got antiquated material. The problem you’re going to have, I think, is with the Senate. We passed the ALERT Act — remember the helicopter crash, the tragic military helicopter crash that crashed into a civilian jet — we passed that. That thing is still sitting in the Senate since April. Also, what you’ve got to worry about both Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune need to step up to the daggum plate and pass a clean bill.

Speaker Johnson addressed the FAA issue, which Duffy blamed on outdated tech and overloaded systems, earlier with McEnany on Saturday, saying that further funding for the FAA can be part of a legislative package to be passed before congressional majorities flip in January.

“We were working on an aggressive legislative package to finish out the year strong, run through the tape, Kayleigh, and this will be added to that,” he said. “Look, I give a lot of credit the President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Duffy. They’ve been sounding the alarm since the beginning of this Congress. I try to echo those alarms.”

Watch above via Fox News.

The post House Republican Calls Out GOP Leaders Mike Johnson and John Thune Amid Flight Stoppage Drama: ‘Step Up to the Daggum Plate’ first appeared on Mediaite.