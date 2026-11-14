CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem called out the Trump administration Saturday for a lack of competent leadership when it comes to recent crisis situations, including the FAA’s decision Friday to stop flights nationwide; the measles outbreak plaguing the country; or the Nvidia “spy” scandal which took down billionaire CEO Jensen Huang and raised national security issues..

CNN’s Victor Blackwell asked Kayyem, “If you are a foe of the United States, if you are a bad actor, a non-nation state, and you want to hurt the U.S., was there something they saw yesterday that creates an opening for them?”

“Yeah. So, you know, national security isn’t just, ‘Can we bomb a lot of countries?’ right?” Kayyem said. “It is the projection of our competency that for the United States, has long been one of our greatest strengths. We call it soft power. It our our ability to function, our ability to have a vibrant democracy, our ability to have peaceful elections — all of those project to the world, our allies who want to emulate us and our enemies who, who are seeing a competent country. It goes into sort of what we are as a country.”

“So, they saw two things yesterday. They saw a system that only had an on-off switch. That’s what they’re seeing. Like, look, the entire system can be brought down with a glitch or whatever, when whatever happened yesterday,” Kayyem said.

She continued:

We have, I think, a deficit of reassuring leadership right now. I thought that press conference, whatever your politics are, was not reassuring. It was — it felt like I didn’t have a satisfying answer to whether we’re safe to fly. It happens the, the same week we have issues with the Commerce Department. We have — we’re now a country that now has measles. I mean, all of these things go to the competency of crisis leadership, which also is a projection to our enemies. We didn’t see President Trump yesterday. We didn’t see the FAA administrator yesterday, So, I worry about that in terms of one of our greatest historical strengths, which was, you know, are we projecting competency? And I think we failed that test yesterday.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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