Alaskan Democrat Mary Peltola is likely to win her race for U.S. Senate against incumbent Daniel S. Sullivan (R), and at least one prediction market has already declared her the victor.

Polymarket posted on X Saturday naming Peltola, 53, as the winner with a 99% chance of defeating the 62-year-old Sullivan, after a headline-making race in which Peltola’s campaign was accused of recruiting a “decoy Dan” to confuse voters.

No official winner has been declared more than a week after the Nov. 3 elections, with Alaska’s ranked choice voting requiring a candidate to get to 50% of the votes in order to outright win.

Peltola took to X to insist there was no “mathematical path” to victory for Sullivan.

“There is no mathematical path for Sullivan to win this race. When the remaining votes are counted, Mary will decisively be elected as Alaska’s next United States Senator,” she wrote around 1:34 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday.

A batch of more than 20,000 ballots were added to the state’s tally Friday, pushing Peltola to 49.8% of the vote, according to MS NOW. Peltola now has a 10,412 vote lead over Sullivan, the most recent reports show. Alaska has until Nov. 18 to certify the race.

If the results hold, Peltola would become the first Indigenous person from Alaska to be elected to the United State Senate — which would include 56 Democrats to 44 Republicans.

The race became a focal point for President Donald Trump after The New York Times reported members of Peltola’s campaign intentionally sought out candidates with the name Daniel Sullivan to run. One did: Daniel J. Sullivan.

The alleged dirty trick, with Peltola denied any knowledge of, sparked a lawsuit from the Trump administration to preemptively block certification of the results if the incumbent lost.

“This is offensive to me on a number of different levels. First of all, this is Alaska. We’re not in the business of tricking each other up here. The second thing is, I know I can win this race. I’ve known since Day 1,” Peltola insisted before election day.

The FBI even started showing up to talk to supporters of Daniel J. Sullivan, according to reports.

The post Major Update in Controversial Alaska Senate Race as Polymarket Declares Peltola the Winner first appeared on Mediaite.