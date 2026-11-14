Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany pressed Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) multiple times on the “red line” that would make him ditch the Democratic Party.

On Fox News’ Saturday in America, McEnany repeatedly asked Fetterman about whether he’d ever leave his part,y as the senator blasted the Democratic progressive wing and “progressive darling” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has announced that he will be running for Senate majority leader.

“Is there a red line for you if the party does go far left that you would walk away?” McEnany asked Fetterman.

Fetterman answered:

Yeah, absolutely. It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very hostile to Israel. If you are going to be angry or hostile towards any countries in the region, why not make that, you know, Iran? Or Hezbollah? Or Hamas as well too? And now why both in the House and in the Senate, their first instincts are to punish Israel and the withhold this kinds of aid? Why? Why isn’t it your first instinct to say, let’s hold Iran accountable? Now, I’m frustrated by the gas prices, you know, and it’s terrible that Americans have to suffer.

McEnany pressed again on whether Fetterman would actually leave his party.

“So there’s a chance you could walk away from the Democratic Party if Van Hollen was majority leader?” she asked.

“Well, I don’t know how that’s going to look, but I am a Democrat,” Fetterman said. “I’ve always said that. You know, I really stopped giving interviews before the midterms because there’s a lot of bad, stupid takes and saying things. I knew that the majorities would change, but no one, not one single person thought that Kansas or South Carolina or Mississippi [would change].”

Watch above via Fox News.

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