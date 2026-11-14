Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told Democrats to just “take the win” after their midterms victories, and give up the effort to replace Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Fetterman joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America, where he blasted Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has announced he will be running to take over Schumer’s leadership role once congressional majorities flip in January.

Fetterman accused Van Hollen of “anti-Israel” views and argued that’s why progressive Democrats like Sen-ElectAbdul El-Sayed (D-MI) support him.

The senator said:

I’m sure El-Sayed had Van Hollen for Van Hollen’s very strong anti-Israel kinds of views. So that’s really — he made his name also visiting, like, the wife-beating guy, you know, down there in prison now too. Other than that, I can’t really think of what Van Hollen’s known for, but he became, like, a progressive darling. But I don’t see that he has a path to be leader. But overall, it’s possible because just last weekend I had a lot of people protesting, demanding that we vote against Schumer.

Fetterman slammed his party for turning to internal fighting after winning majorities in the House and Senate.

“We have to to find a way forward. After our massive wins, we immediately go back to fighting amongst ourselves. Can’t we just, you know, take the win? And now I think, I hope there’s a head fake. I hope we decide and embrace bipartisan kinds of pursuits. You know, we have a lot of problems in our nation right now,” he said.

Van Hollen called for “new leadership” in the wake of Democratic election victories. The senator said voters are calling for lawmakers to “to reject the status quo and to reject business as usual, and to do that, I think we need new leadership.”

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Fetterman Slams His Party’s Effort to Replace Chuck Schumer After Midterm Victory: ‘Can’t We Just Take the Win?’ first appeared on Mediaite.