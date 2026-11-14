Aviation officials apologized to tens of thousands of travelers whose lives were tossed into chaos Friday when the FAA decided to stop all flights — while Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy appeared to throw a longtime agency contractor under the bus.

Speaking Saturday during a news conference to update the public on the Federal Aviation Administration’s 4 1/2 hour flight stoppage, Duffy tried to again explain the sequence of events which led to the problem.

It was the second time Duffy spoke to the American people in a bid to address the ground stoppage after a disastrous Friday night news conference.

“I want to talk about what actually happened yesterday. Now, those of you who are aviation reporters have heard me talk about a decades old air traffic control system. And it’s not just old equipment. We have an incredibly old telecommunications system,” he said.

He then went into detail about the copper wire telecommunication lines the FAA still uses:

And so here’s what we believe happened yesterday in at least one of our remote FAA locations. A contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and they were bringing it over to fiber. That contractor that does the work for us is L3Harris. They’re our legacy provider. They’ve been working for the FAA for over 20 years. And the network that we use at the FAA to control the airspace, L3Harris actually owns that network. Now, the work happening was due to the age of the copper wire that we were replacing. It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued, meaning that line was going to get shut down. So we had to switch it over from old copper. We had to bring it over to fiber, going from TDM to ip or from analog to digital. Now, I want to be clear, this work has been happening in America for decades. Virtually every single institution in America has gone from copper to fiber, from analog to digital. I just, maybe the FAA is the last one to be doing this work because the investments haven’t been made. But this is not complicated. It’s pretty straightforward work that we were doing yesterday at, again, a very remote location. So what we’re working to determine was whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installator error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router? We haven’t determined what the fault was. Was it the router or were they not doing great work for us at L3Harris, either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment? That router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system. So specifically, we had over 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. And what that did was gave us issues with our communication with airplanes. And it also caused some disruption with our radar feeds. And when we see that your safety is paramount, we shut down the airspace and we do it safely, we get you on the ground, and then we work on isolating the problem and then opening the airspace back up, which is what we did yesterday. And as we get more information, we’ll give this to you. But I think it’s pretty clear. A lot of questions came in yesterday was, was this a cyber attack? Did some foreign nation attack this network? And the answer to that is we don’t believe so. Once we’re able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online. So we don’t believe this was cyber at all. This was an FAA system that didn’t meet, didn’t meet the moment; our contractor didn’t meet the moment. Or the equipment didn’t meet the moment, and caused the outages.

L3Harris told Mediaite in a statement it was “supporting” the FAA’s probe of what went wrong.

“L3Harris has been modernizing the communications infrastructure supporting the National Airspace System in close coordination with the FAA. With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversion from legacy copper wires to a fiber optic system,” according to the statement.

“We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation’s air travel. L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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