Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) pushed back on a booing Real Time audience after partially blaming former President Joe Biden for current conflicts like the Iran war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Huckabee Sanders appeared on Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher and she earned some boos from the crowd when she defended President Donald Trump and his administration’s foreign policy when it comes to the handling of Iran and other conflicts.

Huckabee Sanders argued the world is safer when America acts from a point of “strength,” while Maher made the case that Trump is inconsistent in his foreign policy, especially in regards to support for Ukraine. Trump has been critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and he recently earned bipartisan backlash over a major diesel deal with Russia after a “highly successful” chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Critics accused Trump of enriching Putin during his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“I think one of the reasons that we have a lot of these conflicts in the first place is because we had four years under Joe Biden, who was completely incompetent and weak,” Huckabee Sanders said during Maher’s “Overtime” segment, immediately earning boos from the crowd.

She then doubled down.

“He was. I’m sorry. If you want to argue that Joe Biden is a pillar of strength that’s on you because I don’t think anybody that was looking at him was afraid,” the governor said.

“He definitely wasn’t a pillar of strength,” Maher conceded.

“I mean, I’m sorry,” Huckabee Sanders told the crowd.

“But Trump did say that he would end the war on day one. He didn’t say which day, but plainly he didn’t do that and plainly he didn’t have any plan except the plan usually is give Putin everything he wants,” Maher said.

Watch above via HBO.

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