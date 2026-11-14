Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s Saturday morning news conference on a sudden grounding of flights kicked off with an awkward delay due to audio issues.

Duffy’s remarks on the flight stoppage hit a fork in the road just seconds in as he was joined by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford and FAA Acting Chief Technology Officer Rebecca Guy.

“Good morning, everyone. I’m here with administrator of the FAA, Bryan Bedford, and our chief technology officer, Rebecca Guy. It’s her first time doing a press conference with us, so welcome, Rebecca. I just want to first start off by extending my gratitude for what happened yesterday and the amazing performance of our air traffic controllers,” Duffy said as the microphone began echoing.

He eventually had to stop altogether as feedback kept coming through the microphone.

“Hold on a second there. I don’t know what’s going on…I apologize for that,” he said.

Duffy was informed there was a problem with the microphone and most news outlets cut away while the issue was resolved.

“We’re going to give him a moment there,” Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany said. “They’re trying to resolve microphone issues. This is a briefing from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, FAA administrator Bryan Bedford. They’re holding an update on that major outage in moments. Hopefully, they’ll get the microphone working there.”

On Friday night Duffy blamed the stoppage on outdated technology and systems being overloaded.

That news conference earned him some online mockery too over his seemingly-impromptu outfit, which included a vest and apparently, no undershirt. Duffy has been critical of people not being “better dressed” when they fly.

“I can’t mandate you dress up, but don’t wear pajamas and slippers to the airport. I think if you dress a little better, you behave a little better,” he said earlier this year.

Online critics called out Duffy’s Friday night choice of apparel:

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Sean Duffy Presser on Flight Stoppage Kicks off with Awkward Audio Issues: ‘Going to Give Him a Moment There’ first appeared on Mediaite.