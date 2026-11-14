House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) suggested there isn’t a need to investigate what’s behind the sudden FAA flight stoppage because they know it comes down to more money.

Johnson joined Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday in America in his first post-midterm interview and he kicked things off by addressing thousands of flights being grounded by the FAA. He said further FAA funding will be part of an “aggressive legislative” package before Republicans lose their congressional majorities in January.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffyblamed the Friday afternoon grounding of flights across the country on outdated systems being overloaded.

He said:

We were working on an aggressive legislative package to finish out the year strong, run through the tape, Kayleigh, and this will be added to that. Look, I give a lot of credit the President [Donald] Trump and Secretary Duffy. They’ve been sounding the alarm since the beginning of this Congress. I try to echo those alarms. And as you to know, we got about $12 billion, almost $13 billion in the Working Families Tax Cut to sort of assist as a down payment on that. But the problem is we could not get any Democrats to assist. So we had to do that only with Republican votes. And so we did get that to the president’s desk for signature. That investment is being made, but we need a lot more. And this is a very important investment, obviously, for everyone, and as Duffy said, it should not be a partisan issue. But everything in Washington is these days, unfortunately.

Johnson said he expects there could be hearings about the stoppage, but he doesn’t see a need to investigate the problem of money. Duffy called for a major uptick in funding from Congress.

Johnson said:

I’m sure some of our committees of jurisdiction will be engaged. You know, Homeland Security is involved in this and other committees as well, but we don’t really need any investigation to understand we need further investment. As Secretary Duffy said, I mean, some of this equipment dates back to the ’80s, and it needs to be updated. We’re going to work to get it done.

Watch above via Fox News.

The post Mike Johnson Tells Fox We ‘Don’t Really Need an Investigation’ to Know What’s Behind Flight Stoppage Drama Ahead of Congress Flipping first appeared on Mediaite.